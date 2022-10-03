Adobe announces Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2023 with new and improved features

Adobe has announced the latest version of their easy-to-use Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements applications. Photoshop Elements 2023 and Premiere Elements 2023 deliver even more features and editing tools for photo and video editors, no matter their skill level.

Artificial intelligence in the form of Adobe Sensei plays a big role in all of Adobe's software, including its Elements applications. On the photography side of things, AI now lets you add Moving Elements to your images. With a click, you can make a waterfall or clouds in the sky move in a landscape image. The software can move and scale objects, make single-click selections, swap backgrounds, touch up portraits, extend photos beyond their original borders, swap out skies and remove distractions. Other new features include new collage and slideshow templates and Peek-through Overlays to create the illusion of depth in your photos.

With AI technology, Photoshop Elements 2023 lets you click on an object and add motion to it

Both Photoshop and Premiere Elements include what Adobe calls Guided Edits. These step-by-step instructions teach you how to perform a specific task or achieve a certain look for your photos and videos. With new Guided Edits added in this year's release, Photoshop Elements offers 61 Guided Edits and Premiere Elements includes 26.

Premiere Elements lets you perform many video editing tasks, including resizing aspect ratio, making selections, trimming videos, adjusting shadows and highlights, reducing noise in videos, and producing stop-motion animations. AI is used for many features, including a new Artistic Effects option that lets you transform entire video clips in a single click. The new version also includes more than 100 new audio tracks.

Both Photoshop and Premiere Elements promise improved performance. Installation is up to 35% faster, launch times are about 50% faster, and app size has been reduced by nearly 50%. Further, on Apple Silicon, the app launches even faster, about 70% faster than last year's releases.

Adobe has also announced a new web companion app for its Elements software. Available now as an English-only beta, the companion app lets users share and view edited photos and videos, create collages, and make multimedia slideshows without using the app itself. It's great for users to create and share on the go.

"We believe everyone should be able to create anything they imagine," said Ashley Still, senior vice president, digital media marketing, strategy & global partnerships at Adobe. "With Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements, anyone can bring their creative visions to life in new ways with AI-powered editing, hands-on learning content and the flexibility to enjoy their creative content from any location."

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2023 and Premiere Elements 2023 are available now for $99.99 each. If you want both apps, you can purchase them together in a bundle for $149.99. For more information, visit Adobe.