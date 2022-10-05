DxO announces ViewPoint 4: New ReShape tool lets you precisely edit the geometry of your photos

Alongside DxO PhotoLab 6, DxO has also announced DxO ViewPoint 4. If you're not familiar with ViewPoint, it's DxO's app for fixing geometry and perspective. The new version includes a powerful new ReShape tool that lets you manually perfect and adjust individual parts of any photo.

DxO ViewPoint 4 is available as a standalone app and as a palette within DxO PhotoLab 6. You can also use ViewPoint 4 as a plug-in for Adobe Photoshop, Photoshop Elements and Lightroom Classic.

The new ReShape tool lets users warp and repair individual parts of a scene. You can realign frustrating areas, such as crooked architecture or broken patterns. The software includes a customizable grid and an extensive network of control points to let you fine-tune the geometry of precise sections. You can also select multiple points at once to move a larger area.

"We created ViewPoint 4 as the next step in DxO's continued pursuit of optical and imaging perfection," said Fabrizio Dei Tos, Product Manager at DxO. "The ReShape tool is the best solution out there for warping local details, and provides a truly powerful solution for photographers. ViewPoint 4's other upgrade expand and refine its usability, so whether you're perfecting architectural images, ensuring distortion-free landscapes, or improving group portraits, this is the software you need."

Beyond the ReShape tool, ViewPoint 4 also includes the ability to flip and mirror images, better crop and horizon tools, and the option to add additional guides when adjusting vertical and horizontal lines. The software also includes a Miniature Tool, allowing you to replicate the super shallow depth-of-field look offered by tilt-shift lenses.

DxO ViewPoint 4 is available now for Windows and macOS for $99. If you own ViewPoint 3, you can upgrade to ViewPoint 4 for $59. A one-month trial is also available.

