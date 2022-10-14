Pergear’s new CFexpress Type B cards deliver high-end performance at more affordable prices

Earlier this week, Pergear announced new CFexpress Type B cards that blend performance and price. There are three new categories of cards: Lite, Pro and Ultra.

Starting with the most affordable cards, the Pergear Lite CFexpress Type B cards. These come in 64GB and 128GB sizes, costing $65 and $99, respectively. The 64GB card has a maximum write speed of 90 MB/s and max read speed of 300 MB/s. The 128GB card significantly ups the performance with a max read speed of 1,000 MB/s and max write speed of 250 MB/s.

The first step-up option are the Pro cards. The 256GB version has 1,200 MB/s read and 400 MB/s write speeds with improved sustained performance compared to the Lite cards. The 512GB capacity card has an improved write speed of 700 MB/s. The 256GB Pro card is $139, and the 512GB Pro card is $199.

Rounding out the lineup are the Ultra cards. These are 1TB and 2TB cards with max read speed of 1,600 MB/s and max write speed of 1,400 MB/s. The Ultra cards promise sustained write speed of 1,300 MB/s. This performance is in line with Angelbird's 1TB and 2TB second-gen CFexpress Type B cards. Those cards cost $480 and $960, while Pergear's new Ultra 1TB and 2TB cards are $399 and $599.

For more information and to order the new cards, visit Pergear.