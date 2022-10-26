Sony announces the A7R V: AI processing unit promises major autofocus improvements

The Sony A7R V uses the same 61-megapixel image sensor as its predecessor, but don't let that fool you, the latest high-res Alpha camera includes some significant changes and improvements. Among the biggest changes is the inclusion of the Bionz XR processor, and, even more importantly, a dedicated AI processing unit. The new AI unit pays major dividends across key areas, including automatic exposure, automatic white balance, subject detection, and subject tracking.

The AI allows the A7R V to not only more accurately detect the face, eyes and body of human subjects, it also provides the camera the power it needs to perform similar autofocus detection and tracking on non-human subjects. Further, more animals are detected by the A7R V than the A7R IV, which was limited to cats, dogs and birds. The A7R V can detect insects, for example, which is a welcome change. Deep learning technology also provides better subject prediction, more reliable automatic exposure and better automatic white balance.

Another key change is a redesigned in-body image stabilization system, which promises up to 8 stops of shake correction. The more powerful and precise IBIS unit also powers a multi-shot pixel shift mode. This mode captures 16 images and produces a 240.8MP final output image (requires Imaging Edge software on your computer).

The body also includes a new EVF with 9.44M dots and 0.9x magnification, a new 4-axis tilting touchscreen and a pair of CFexpress type A slots. These are major changes. The EVF has nearly double the resolution as the one in the A7R IV, has greater magnification and a 120fps refresh rate at full resolution. The 4-axis touchscreen means you can tilt it for landscape and portrait orientation shooting, which is something Sony shooters have asked for a lot. Sony users have also asked for better menus, and the A7R V promises to deliver there with a redesigned menu and a new touchscreen menu.

For the full breakdown on the Sony A7R V's new features, head to our Sony A7R V Preview. We hope to get a review sample in soon and put it through its paces. The new AI-powered AF sounds incredible and should make the A7R V an extremely powerful camera.