Fujifilm announces X-T5: 40MP, improved AF, 6.2K video and much more

Click here to read our Fujifilm X-T5 Preview

After releasing the flagship X-H2S and X-H2 cameras this year, Fujifilm is back with yet another camera, returning to the very popular X-T series. The Fujifilm X-T5 is the most powerful X-T series camera yet, and the highest-resolution one, to boot. Featuring the same 40-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor as the X-H2, the X-T5 offers a significant megapixel bump over the 26MP sensor featured in the X-T3 and X-T4. Paired with the latest high-speed image processing engine, X-Processor 5, and improved autofocus, the X-T5 promises high-end performance.

While the camera's features are exceedingly modern, the camera's design remains retro-inspired. The classic X Series design is here, including dedicated dials for ISO, shutter speed, and exposure compensation. While the styling remains the same, the X-T5 is about 50g lighter than the X-T4 and slightly smaller. The X-T4 also includes a redesigned grip, better EVF, and improved controls.

The Fujifilm X-T5 includes dedicated dials for direct access to major exposure settings

The star of the show is the new sensor. While we don't yet have the X-T5 in hand, the imaging pipeline is the same as the X-H2, so you can check out our X-H2 real-world images and lab test shots to get an idea of what sort of imaging performance the X-T5 will deliver. The X-T5 includes the same Pixel Shift Multi-Shot feature, allowing 160MP composite images, and features 19 of Fujifilm's renowned Film Simulations.

Fujifilm X-T5

To ensure sharp images, the X-T5 includes a five-axis in-body image stabilization system that promises up to seven stops of compensation. The autofocus system incorporates the same Subject Detection AF and improved algorithms as the X-H2S and X-H2, promising improved autofocus performance across the board. You can also freeze action better thanks to the max electronic shutter speed of 1/180,000s.

Video users will be pleased to know the X-T5 offers major improvements. The max resolution is now at 6.2K/30p, rather than 4K. Further, the X-T5 supports internal 4:2:2 10-bit recording, F-Log2 and oversampled 4K footage. If you record externally to an Atomos HDMI device, it's possible to record 12-bit Apple ProRes RAW at 6.2K/30p. When using a Blackmagic Design Video Assist 12Gs, you can record Blackmagic RAW at 6.2K/30p.

At first glance, the X-T5 looks like the X-T4. However, it's slightly smaller, 50g lighter, its buttons are larger, its command dials are improved, it has a new front grip design and the EVF has more magnification and improved usability.

There are many more details to learn about the new Fujifilm X-T5, so head to our overview for the full breakdown. The Fujifilm X-T5 will be available in late November for $1,699.95 body only. Kits including the XF 18-55mm F2.8-4 R LM OIS and XF 16-80mm F4 R OIS WR will also be available for $2,099.95 and $2,199.95, respectively.