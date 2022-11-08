Retro style: Nikon announces special edition Z 40mm F2 lens and all-black Nikon Z fc camera

Nikkor Z 40mm F2 (SE)

Nikon has announced a new special edition Nikkor Z lens, the Nikkor Z 40mm F2 (SE). The new lens incorporates a design inspired by Nikon's iconic heritage manual Nikkor lenses. The design is much like the one featured in the Nikkor Z 28mm F2.8 (SE) lens that launched alongside the retro-styled Nikon Z fc.

The Nikkor Z 40mm F2 (SE) retains many of the strengths of the regular Z 40mm F2 lens, including a compact and lightweight design. The Z 40mm F2 (SE) weighs just 170g (6 oz.), and it's about 46mm (1.8 in.) long. These dimensions are identical to the standard Z 40mm F2 prime lens.

Nikkor Z 40mm F2 (SE)

The lens's physical design differs greatly in its appearance. The SE version features an old-school look, complete with intricate knurling based on the original Nikkor design. It still has modern features, like the control ring featured in Nikon's Z lenses. Nikon Inc.'s executive vice president, Jay Vannatter, says, "This lens hits every sweet spot; it’s designed with a cool vintage look, while being fast, sharp, affordable and super compact."

Inside, the lens is identical to the existing Z 40mm F2, including the optical design that features six elements across four groups. The lens has a nine-bladed aperture diaphragm to deliver smooth, soft out-of-focus areas and nice bokeh. The lens' stepping motor focuses as close as 0.29m (0.96 ft.), resulting in a 0.17x magnification ratio.

Nikon Z fc Black Edition with new Z 40mm F2 (SE)

The Nikkor Z 40mm F2 (SE) will be available in early 2023 for a suggested retail price of $309.95, which is $10 more than the launch price of the original Z 40mm F2.

Nikon Z fc Special Edition Black

The Nikkor Z 40mm F2 (SE) is a stylish pairing for the Nikon Z fc camera, which launched in mid-2021 in a silver finish. The 20.9-megapixel APS-C mirrorless camera will now be available in a sleek black finish. The all-black edition of the camera is a "respectful homage to the original color schemes" of the Nikon FM2 film camera the Z fc is based on.

Nikon Z fc Black Edition with Z 40mm F2 (SE)

The compact camera includes many modern touches, including advanced autofocus with eye-detect, 4K/30p video, and a vari-angle vlogger-style LCD. Alongside these advanced features are retro-styled dials and controls.

The Z fc is also available in brown, white, natural gray, beige, pink, and mint green, alongside the standard black and silver finish. The new Z fc Black Edition will be available in late November for $1,199.95 in a kit with the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm F3.5-6.3 VR lens.

ICYMI: Read our Nikon Z fc Hands-on Review