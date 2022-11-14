Sigma announces the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN Contemporary zoom lens for Fujifilm X Mount

Sigma has announced a new flavor of their compact 18-50mm F2.8 APS-C-format zoom, this time for Fujifilm X-mount cameras. Following the 16mm F1.4 DC DN, 30mm F1.4 DC DN and 56mm F1.4 DC DN prime lenses for X Mount, this new 18-50mm F2.8 lens will be Sigma's first zoom lens designed for X-mount mirrorless cameras. Sigma originally released this 18-50mm Contemporary-series lens back in October 2021 for Sony E-mount and L-mount cameras, but they have slowly begun to expand their optical offering for the popular Fujifilm X Series.

Much like the other mount varieties, this X-mount version of the 18-50mm provides a versatile 27-75mm-equivalent zoom range and a bright, constant F2.8 aperture, making it an excellent all-around lens for landscapes, portraiture and general snapshots as well as a good option for low-light shooting. And despite the bright aperture design, the lens is surprisingly small and compact. Although essentially the same lens as its E-mount and L-mount counterparts, the specs provided by Sigma show slight differences in size and weight, but they are extremely minor. The X Mount version weighs in at just 285g (10.1 oz) and measures 76.8mm (3 in) in length and 61.6mm (2.4 in) in diameter, which makes it currently the smallest and lightest F2.8 APS-C zoom lens with AF on the market.

In terms of optical layout, the 18-50mm F2.8 is comprised of 13 elements situated into 10 groups and includes one SLD (Special Low Dispersion) element and three aspherical elements to help suppress chromatic aberration and ensure sharp image quality across the frame. The lens also includes Sigma's Super Multi-Layer Coating, which promises minimized flare and ghosting.

Other features include a 7-bladed circular aperture diaphragm, a 55mm filter thread size and a rugged build using Sigma's Thermally Stable Composite (TSC) material. The lens, despite its compact size, feels solidly built yet very lightweight and also includes a dust- and moisture-resistant design with a gasket around the lens mount.

Powering its focusing system, the Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN Contemporary lens has a stepping motor AF system, which provides both fast and quiet focusing performance. According to Sigma, this version includes X-mount-specific focusing algorithms for AF drive and communications with Fuji cameras, which allows for not only high-speed AF on Fujifilm X Series cameras but also compatibility with AF-C (continuous) focusing on Fuji cameras and in-camera aberration correction (when used with supported cameras). Other focusing features include a close-focusing distance of just 12.1cm (4.8 in) and a 1:2.8 maximum magnification ratio at 18mm, allowing for excellent close-up shooting. The minimum focus at 50mm increases to 30cm (11.9 in) and to a 1:5 magnification ratio.

The Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN Contemporary lens for FUJIFILM X Mount will go on sale in early December 2022 for a retail price of $549. Sigma also notes that their Mount Conversion Service will be available to convert other mount versions of Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN C lenses to FUJIFILM X Mount.