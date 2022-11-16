Hasselblad X2D 100C Hands-on Review: The ultimate imaging machine in the right situation (Updated)

Click here to read our Hasselblad X2D 100C Hands-on Review

Update: RAW files have now been added to the X2D 100C Gallery.

The Hasselblad X2D 100C is Hasselblad's newest medium-format mirrorless camera. Unlike the prior two X-series cameras, 2016's X1D 50C and 2019's X1D II 50C, the X2D 100C includes a higher-res 100-megapixel backside-illuminated CMOS image sensor with phase-detect autofocus. The increased megapixel count and the addition of PDAF are two major changes and offer significant performance improvements. Alongside these changes, the X2D 100C also employs a refined design, in-body image stabilization, a 1TB internal SSD and much more.

Hasselblad X2D 100C

After going hands-on with the camera, plus two of Hasselblad's three new XCD V Series lenses, the X2D 100C made a powerful impression – and mostly a positive one. The camera gets high marks for its design, fantastic ergonomics, industry-leading EVF and stunning image quality. It's difficult to overstate just how good the camera's sensor is. It's the same sensor as we've previously seen in the Fujifilm GFX 100 and GFX 100S, although paired with Hasselblad's in-house tuning and color science, the results are slightly different with more subdued, realistic color tones and a lower base ISO (64 versus 100).

Hasselblad X2D 100C with Hasselblad XCD 55mm F2.5 V lens at F4, 1/80s, ISO 3200. This image has been edited.

While the X2D 100C's autofocus promises to be much better than its predecessors, I still find it lacking speed and sophistication. The camera doesn't offer continuous autofocus or any subject detection technology. Simply put, it's not a camera well-suited to action.

However, that doesn't take away from the X2D 100C's greatest strengths – usability and image quality. If you can look past its limitations – some of which may be hard to ignore for certain users – the Hasselblad X2D 100C rewards you with an enjoyable user experience and unparalleled image quality.

Hasselblad X2D 100C with Hasselblad XCD 55mm F2.5 V lens at F11, 7.1s, ISO 64. This image has been edited.

To read my full thoughts on the Hasselblad X2D 100C, head to our Hands-on Review.