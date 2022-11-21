Fujifilm X-T5 First Shots: Sample images from Fuji’s higher-res enthusiast X Series camera

Click here to browse our Fuji X-T5 First Shots

Fujifilm is on a roll this year! After two big flagship X Series announcements earlier this year, the company is back with yet another update to a very popular camera line: the X-T series. The all-new Fujifilm X-T5 features big changes both inside and out compared to the much-loved X-T4 predecessor. Unlike the higher-end X-H2 and X-H2S, the X-T5 maintains a classic Fuji body design with retro-inspired ISO and Shutter Speed dials. However, the X-T5 has receied design and ergonomics changes, including a larger grip, a revised LCD panel and a larger EVF, to name a few.

More notable updates are under the hood, with the X-T5 gaining the impressive 40MP X-Trans sensor that we see in the flagship X-H2. Alongside that new sensor, the camera has the same imaging processor, too, so this enthusiast-grade camera essentially has the same imaging pipeline as Fuji's top-of-the-line high-res camera. The camera also features improved in-body image stabilization with up to seven stops of correction, plus the new 160-megapixel Pixel-Shift high-res shooting mode featured in the X-H2, as well.

ISO 125

We've just received our Fujifilm X-T5 review sample, and of course, the first stop is a trip to our testing lab for First Shots. Seeing as the camera shares the imaging pipeline of the X-H2, it's no surprise to see if they have the same ISO range. The native ISO range spans a fairly modest ISO 125 up to ISO 12,800. However, this can be expanded down to a low ISO of 64 and up to ISO 51,200 -- a very wide range for an APS-C camera.

100% JPEG NR5D Crop

To see how the all-new X-T series camera performs across its full ISO range, head over to our Fuji X-T5 Samples Page. There we have two image series to browse through. The first one -- labeled "NR5D" -- has JPEG images with the camera's default level of in-camera noise reduction processing applied. Then, the "NR1" series has JPEGs with the lowest possible setting of NR processing allowed. In both cases, though, we have RAW files available for download to test out yourself. As always, you can use our Comparometer tool to see these X-T5 test shots side by side with nearly every other camera we've tested.