Video: A landscape photography journey through the Lake District with Mads Peter Iversen

Photographer Mads Peter Iversen recently visited the picturesque Lake District in England. It's a great place for landscape and nature photography, and Iversen captured a diverse range of excellent images. In the hour-plus long video below, Iversen breaks down many photos, delivering tips on composition, lens selection, camera settings, and much more.

Iversen starts at a famous picturesque stone bridge, Ashness Bridge, for some long exposure photography. It's a good example of approaching a scene that is frequently photographed. Just because many other photographers have shot a scene doesn't mean you shouldn't try to put your spin on it. Iversen used a polarizing filter on his Sony 16-35mm lens and shot at 16mm, F8 and ISO 100. With these settings, his shutter speed was around 1/8 to 1/5s, which worked very well for the speed of the stream. It can be tempting to use very slow shutter speeds and get very smooth water, but often, it's better to shoot at faster speeds to retain some of the water's detail.

Iversen's next shot goes from ultra-wide (16mm) to just over 300mm using his Sony 100-400mm telephoto zoom lens. It highlights the importance of having a diverse kit for landscape photography. While traditional "landscape" lenses, like ultra-wide and wide-angle zoom lenses, are important parts of any great landscape photography kit, there's also a place for longer telephoto lenses. Sometimes the best landscape photo isn't the grand vista shot, but rather a much smaller scene within the scene. A long lens is indispensable to ensure you get those shots when they're available.

When doing landscape photography anywhere, and perhaps especially in a place like the Lake District, you are truly at the mercy of the weather. Luckily for Iversen, he was treated to "perfect" early morning conditions at Loughrigg Fell. It was one of those situations when you could look almost anywhere in the scene and find an interesting composition. Further, with the fog and early morning light, the scene was very dynamic, so new shots were regularly popping up.

There are so many amazing photos and excellent photography tips jammed into Iversen's new video. If you don't have the hour to watch the entire thing now, you should bookmark it and come back to it later. It's an amazing watch for any landscape photography enthusiast.

To see more from Mads Peter Iversen, visit his website and follow him on Instagram. You can also catch up on more of his videos from the Lake District on his YouTube channel.

(Via Mads Peter Iversen)