Fuji X-H2 Gallery Updated: Real-world shots from Fuji’s 40MP flagship camera

My hands-on review of Fujifilm's high-resolution flagship X Series camera is taking shape, but while I'm working on putting the pieces together for that, I wanted to share an updated selection of gallery images now we have the camera with production firmware. Shortly after the camera's announcement, we published a small, initial batch of gallery shots, but the X-H2 units we used were running pre-production firmware. We now have our review sample running production-grade firmware, and the camera is, therefore, a better representation, or rather the representation of the camera's image quality performance. We never want to make final judgment calls based on beta-level samples, so it's good to showcase the camera as you would if you purchased one yourself.

XF33mm F1.4: 33mm, F1.8, 1/4700s, ISO 125, -0.3EV



XF150-600mm F5.6-8: 600mm, F8, 1/800s, ISO 3200, +0.7EV

The new Fujifilm X-H2 is the high-resolution sibling of the X-H2S. Instead of a fast, stacked 26MP sensor, the X-H2 opts for a "conventional" X-Trans sensor design but one with the pixel count increased to a whopping 40 megapixels. Alongside the recently-announced X-T5, the X-H2 is the highest-resolution APS-C camera on the market. What you get rather than sheer speed -- although the X-H2 isn't a slouch in the performance department by any means -- is incredible resolving power and excellent overall image quality. if you photograph landscapes, portraits, products or editorial-style work, for example, then the Fuji X-H2 is right up your alley. And you get this image quality performance in a compact, rugged and easy-to-use camera body. Plus, if you need even more resolution, the X-H2's in-body image stabilization system allows for an even more incredible 160MP multi-shot high-res mode, much like with some of Fuji's GFX-series medium format cameras.

XF18mm F1.4: 18mm, F1.4, 1/500s, ISO 8000

Stay tuned as my in-depth Fuji X-H2 Hands-on Review is coming soon