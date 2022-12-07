Fujifilm X-H2 Hands-on Review: Big on resolution and performance makes this an extremely versatile pro-grade camera

A few months after debuting the X-H2S, their successor model to the high-end X-H1, Fujifilm unveiled yet another X-H camera, the Fuji X-H2. This "non-S" version, rather the sporting a super-fast stacked sensor, stuck with a "traditional" X-Trans sensor design, however Fuji upped the resolution significantly compared to the 26MP sensor we've come to see in nearly all of Fuji's previous-generation X Series cameras. The X-H2 hits into serious high-resolution territory with a 40MP BSI X-Trans CMOS 5 HR APS-C-sized sensor, making it one of Fuji's highest-resolution APS-C cameras ever and one of the highest-resolution APS-C cameras in the entire camera industry, so far.

Combined with the latest X Processor 5 chip, the new X-H2 offers a healthy dose of both high-resolution imaging performance as well as surprisingly high-performance capabilities for AF and burst shooting speeds. I've been shooting the X-H2 over the last month or so, and the X-H2 has proven to be very capable at pretty much whatever I could throw at it. Landscapes and macro shots were ideal subjects to showcase the excellent resolving power of this new sensor. Meanwhile, the X-H2 handles some wildlife photography and a tricky nighttime skateboarding contest with relative ease thanks to its fast, sophisticated AF system with AI-based subject detection and swift burst speeds at up to 15fps at full 40MP resolution.

XF 18mm F1.4: 18mm, F2, 1/3500s, ISO 125 (Classic Chrome Film Simulation)

The Fuji X-H2 also has an all-new design that is a bit of a departure from the retro-styled X Series cameras we all know and love. The new X-H models, instead, opt for a more traditional design language with a familiar PASM mode dial, a standalone ISO button, and a comfortable SLR-styled shape with a deep handgrip. The X-H2 has quickly become my favorite X Series ILC model so far when it comes to comfort and usability.

XF 18mm F1.4: 18mm, F1.4, 1/500s, ISO 8000 (Acros Film Simulation)



XF 150-600mm F5.6-8: 520mm, F7.1, 1/1250s, ISO 4000 (Velvia Film Simulation)

