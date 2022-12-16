Canon R6 Mark II First Shots: Have a look at Canon’s latest full-frame mirrorless camera

Last month Canon debuted a follow-up to their popular R6 full-frame mirrorless camera, appropriately named the EOS R6 Mark II. This second-gen, enthusiast-grade mirrorless camera brings several upgrades and improvements over its predecessor, most notably to its image sensor. The original model features a humble 20MP sensor, which, while still offering excellent image quality, was a bit low-res compared to competing cameras on the market. Well, Canon quickly addressed that here, adding a new sensor and upping the megapixel count to 24.2 megapixels. The new sensor is paired with the same high-speed DIGIC X image processor as in the original model.

Upgrades are plentiful in other meaningful areas, as well, including the AF system, continuous shooting performance and video features. The R6 II incorporates what's essentially the higher-end EOS R3's incredible AF system, including the same AF algorithms and a range of AI-based intelligent subject-detection options (it actually offers a few more subjects than the R3). Burst speeds with the R6 II's electronic shutter are twice as fast as the original, now going up to an incredible 40fps at full resolution, and for video, the camera can now record 4K 60p internal and 6K RAW out via the HDMI.

ISO 100 - JPEG

We had hands-on with a prototype R6 Mark II back prior to the announcement, but we've just received our full-production review unit, so lab sample images are now ready and waiting for all you pixel-peepers out there! The Canon R6 Mark II offers the same expansive ISO range as the original, with a native ISO range spanning ISO 100-102,400 -- expanded ISO range goes down to ISO 50 and up to ISO 204,800. As with most of our First Shots series of sample images, the Canon R6 II First Shots has two different image series, one with default in-camera noise reduction and another with noise reduction disabled. But, of course, we have corresponding RAW files to go along with these straight-out-of-camera JPEGs.

100% Crop - JPEG, default NR processing

If you're curious to see how Canon's newest full-frame mirrorless camera performs across its full ISO range, check out our Canon R6 Mark II First Shots. Also, head over to our Comparometer to see our R6 II test shots side by side with sample images from nearly every other camera we've tested over the years.