Techart announces TZM-02 autofocus adapter to use M-mount lenses on Nikon Z mirrorless cameras

Techart has launched the second-generation version of its M to Z Autofocus Adapter, the Techart TZM-02. The thin, compact adapter promises improved design and performance compared to its predecessor and promises autofocus performance compatible with video.

Regarding the design, the TZM-02 features a bulge-less design, meaning its outer diameter is smooth. It's common to see adapters like this feature bulges to house various components, including the original Techart TZM-01 adapter, which houses a single large motor for focus, creating a bulge at the bottom of the adapter.

The TZM-02 can employ an improved, smoother design because the TZM-02 adapter uses four smaller motors arranged radially instead of one large motor. It's the same improvement and design we saw in Techart's new LM-EA9 autofocus adapter for Leica M to Sony E mount that launched last August.

Techart TZM-02 (left) versus the original TZM-01 (right)

By using four motors instead of one, the TZM-02 promises quicker, quieter and smoother autofocus performance when using an adapted lens. Better yet, you can adapt more than just manual focus M-mount lenses to your Nikon Z camera, you can also adapt many other lenses by stacking adapters and still turn manual lenses into autofocusing optics. The adapter can support lenses weighing up to 500 grams (17.6 ounces) without additional support, like a hand or tripod, which is 200g more than the TZM-01 adapter.

Thanks to the improved autofocus performance, the TZM-02 promises compatibility with video applications. Autofocus should be swift enough for video work, and the TZM-02 is also compatible with various autofocus features like AF-C, eye-detect and face-detect. You can see the autofocus in action in the video below. While the performance is impressive, Techart suggests that prospective buyers read this disclaimer about expected autofocus performance relative to native autofocus lenses.

The Techart TZM-02 will begin shipping later this month. You can purchase it now from Techart for $399. You can browse Techart's other autofocus adapters, including the Canon EF to Z adapter, Sony E to Z adapter, and Contax G to Z adapter.