DxO releases nearly 1,700 new Optics modules, providing corrections for new cameras like the Canon R6 II, Fuji X-T5 and Sony A7R V

DxO has announced 1,693 new Optics Modules for its software, including DxO PhotoLab, PureRAW, FilmPack and ViewPoint. The new corrections bring the total number of supported camera and lens combinations within DxO's software to more than 80,000.

DxO's corrections are among the best in the industry. Each camera and lens combination correction is individually crafted by DxO's engineers using laboratory-grade testing methods. Whether the gear is entry-level or built for pros, each correction is built to the same precise standard.

At a basic level, the corrections ensure that images look their best, regardless of the lens you used. Lens corrections include distortion correction, the elimination of chromatic aberrations (longitudinal and lateral), vignette removal and sharpness correction. Combating lens softness requires requires a sophisticated approach. In DxO's case – all photo editing software with lens corrections performs some sharpening – the software intelligently applies sharpening as needed. Lenses typically get progressively softer toward the edges, so DxO's Optics Modules apply progressive sharpening, rather than a single sharpening level across the entire image. Corrections within DxO software are local, rather than global.

Sony A7R V

Within the latest DxO Optics Module update, support has been added for the following cameras: Canon EOS R6 Mark II, Fujifilm X-T5, OM System OM-5 and the Sony A7R V. New lens support has been added for the Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN Contemporary (L-mount), Sigma 16-28mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary (E-mount), Sigma 65mm F2 DG DN Contemporary (E-mount and L-mount), Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS S (E-mount) and Tokina ATX-M 11-18mm F2.8 (E-mount).

If you'd like to learn more about how DxO creates its camera and lens corrections, click here. To see if your camera and lens combination is supported, visit DxO.