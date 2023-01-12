Fujifilm announces major firmware update for X-H2S, plus updates for X-H2 and a PZ lens

Fujifilm has announced several firmware updates for the Fujifilm X-H2S, X-H2 and XC 15-45mm F3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens.

Fujifilm X-H2S firmware update version 3.00

The X-H2S already delivers amazing autofocus performance, which is part of why the X-H2S earned the "runner-up" award in our Best Professional Crop-sensor Camera category for 2022. That excellent autofocus performance is even better now thanks to enhanced subject detection based on artificial intelligence technology, and an improved autofocus algorithm for fast-moving objects, ideal for sports and bird photography.

Specifically, Fujifilm states that subject detection performance has been "greatly improved in situations that were previously difficult to detect, such as backlighting, subjects looking sideways and small subjects." In addition to improved subject detection performance, new subject type functionality is included in the latest firmware update. If you want to autofocus on insects, select the "bird" setting. If you want to track drones, use "airplane." While the names don't necessarily fit the new subjects, the subject detection function is compatible with insects and drones.

Additional AF improvements to the X-H2S include a better motion prediction algorithm and faster focusing speed when continuous shooting is started by simultaneously pressing the AF_ON button and shutter release button while the camera is out of focus.

Other improvements not related to focus, including reduced display lag when set to "Performance Boost EVF Frame Rate Priority" and new compatibility with the TG-BT1 tripod grip. When using a power zoom (PZ) lens, you can use the T/W button on the grip to control the lens (this works with the XF 18-120mm F4 LM PZ WR and XC 15-45mm F3.5-5.6 OIS PZ).

Firmware 3.00 for the Fujifilm X-H2S is available now.

Fujifilm X-H2 firmware update version 1.20

The Fujifilm X-H2's latest firmware update also adds support for the TG-BT1 tripod grip. The functionality is the same as with the X-H2S, including PZ lens compatibility.

When using the FT-HX File Transmitter, the live view frame rate from the camera to the terminal has been improved. Make sure to update the FT-XH firmware, which is currently at version 1.10.

Alongside minor bug fixes, version 1.20 also changes the name of "Image Transfer Order" to "Communication Status."

The firmware update is available now.

Fujinon XC 15-45mm F3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens firmware update version 1.10

To use the XC 15-45mm lens with the tripod grip, you must update the lens to version 1.10. The lens is comatpible with the TG-BT1 on the following cameras: X-H2S, X-H2, X-T5, X-T4, X-T3, X-S10, X-T30 II, X-T30. You can also control the lens's zooming using custom control functions on all the same cameras except for the X-T30 II and X-T30.

To download the new lens firmware, click here.

Happy New Year from Fujifilm

Fujifilm also released a special "New Year Greeting" video to briefly recap 2022 and set the stage for the company in 2023.

In the greeting video, Fujifilm also announced that the next X Summit is scheduled for April, alongside a Fujikina event. What will Fujifilm announce in April? Only time will tell, but we're excited to find out.

If you'd like to watch the "Reflections" video referenced in the video above, you can check it out below.