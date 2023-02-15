Fujinon GF 20-35mm F4 R WR Hands-on Review: The newest, widest lens in the GFX system is amazing

The Fujifilm GF 20-35mm F4 R WR is Fujifilm's latest lens for its GFX medium-format camera system. It's also the widest lens in the GF system, offering a 35mm-equivalent 16-28mm focal length range.

Ideal for landscape, travel and architectural photography, the GF 20-35mm F4 is an extremely impressive zoom lens. It delivers outstanding sharpness throughout its entire zoom range, even when shooting wide open at F4. While there's some slight softness in the extreme corners at 20mm, the lens delivers excellent performance overall, essentially going toe-to-toe with the GF 23mm F4 prime lens.

Shot on Fuji GFX 50S. Fujinon GF 20-35mm F4 R WR lens at 20mm (16mm equiv.), F10, 0.9s, ISO 100. This image has been edited.

The GF 20-35mm F4 is surprisingly lightweight, given its focal length range and max aperture. Weighing just 725 grams (25.6 ounces), the new 20-35mm zoom is lighter than the GF 23mm F4 prime lens by 120g. The GF 20-35mm F4 is similar in size to the popular GF 32-64mm F4 standard zoom lens, although the 20-35mm F4 is lighter and employs an internal focusing design. The GF 20-35mm F4 R WR features great build quality, and as evidenced by the "WR" in the model name, it features weather resistance, perfect for outdoor photography.

The Fuji GF 20-35mm F4 R WR (left) is smaller than the GF 32-64mm F4 R LM WR (right). The GF 20-35mm is also an internally-focusing lens, unlike the GF 32-64mm, shown here at its max length.

In use, the Fujifilm GF 20-35mm F4 R WR is fantastic. The added versatility of a zoom design makes wide-angle photography better than ever in the GFX system. There's much more to say about the GF 20-35mm F4 R WR lens, so be sure to read our full Fuji GF 20-35mm F4 R WR Hands-on Review.