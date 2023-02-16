Leica announces smaller, lighter, and cheaper 35mm and 50mm full-frame lenses for L-mount cameras

Amid all the news last week, Leica announced a pair of lightweight Summicron prime lenses for L-mount. The Leica Summicron-SL 35mm F2 ASPH. and Leica Summicron-SL 50mm F2 ASPH. lenses are especially interesting additions to Leica's L-mount lineup because both share focal length and apertures with two existing Leica lenses, the APO-Summicron-SL 35mm F2 ASPH. and the APO-Summicron-SL 50mm F2 ASPH. What makes these new primes different, and are they more or less appealing for full-frame L-mount camera users?

Let's look at the 35mm lenses first. The existing Leica APO-Summicron SL 35mm F2 ASPH is $5,195. The new Summicron-SL lens is $2,195. That $3,000 gap in price is the first key difference. As evidenced by the model names of each lens, the more expensive prime includes an apochromatic optical design, meaning that it promises to deliver fantastic, clean image quality. The APO variant features 13 elements across 11 groups, including five aspherical elements. The new SL version includes 11 elements in nine groups, with three aspherical elements.

The APO lens features multi-layer coatings and Leica's Dual Syncro Drive stepping motor for autofocus. There's no mention of multi-layer coatings for the new, cheaper lens, and its autofocus is driven by what Leica calls an "inner direct drive" system.

The lenses also differ in weight, although both feature weather-resistant metal construction. The more expensive APO version weighs 750 grams (26.5 ounces), whereas the new SL version weighs just 400g (14.1 oz.). The APO version is 102mm (4 in.) long, while the SL version is 83mm (3.3 in.) long. Both lenses accept 67mm filters.

Leica Summicron-SL 35mm F2 ASPH

Considering the 50mm primes, it's a very similar story. The lenses use different optical formulas, with the APO version obviously featuring an apochromatic design. The APO lens has 12 elements in 10 groups, including a trio of aspherical elements and multi-layer coatings. The SL version features nine elements in eight groups, including three aspherical elements.

The lenses feature different focusing systems, like the 35mm lenses, with the APO version including Dual Syncro Drive and the new standard SL prime utilizing inner direct drive. Like with the 35mm versions, both 50mm lenses feature weather-resistant metal construction, although the new SL version is considerably lighter. The new lens weighs 402g (14.2 oz.), while the pricier APO lens weighs 740g (26.1 oz.). The APO lens is longer (102mm(4 in.) versus 83mm(3.3 in.)). Both lenses have 67mm filter threads.

The $3,000 price gap for the Leica 35mm prime lenses is even greater with the 50mm lenses. The new Leica Summicron-SL 50mm F2 is $1,895, while the APO-Summicron-SL 50mm F2 is $5,095.

Leica Summicron-SL 50mm F2 ASPH

It's exciting to see Leica release new 35mm and 50mm F2 prime lenses, especially considering that brings the total number of full-frame Leica L-mount lenses to just 10. It isn't like Leica has run through all the common focal length and aperture combinations. In fact, Leica now has three full-frame 50mm prime lenses in its lineup, including the Summilux-SL 50mm F1.4 ASPH ($6,595).

However, that said, it's wonderful to see Leica release lighter, smaller, and less expensive prime lenses. Sure, the new Summicron-SL lenses are far from inexpensive, but by Leica standards, the two new primes are relatively accessible. It's also neat that the two new primes share physical dimensions, making them easier to swap in and out of video rigs.

The new Leica primes are available to order now and should begin shipping shortly.

By the way, if you want to purchase a Leica SL2 or SL2-S kit, Leica has an interesting promotion running until April 30, 2023. If customers purchase an SL2 or SL2-S kit with the either of the new Summicron-SL primes or the Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70mm F2.8 ASPH lens, they will receive a $1,300 ($1,700 CAD) voucher. More information is available at Leica.