‘The name’s D-Lux. D-Lux 7 007 Edition.’ Leica launches Bond-themed D-Lux 7 camera

Another day, another special edition Leica. Not that we mind. Leica is known for its cool, stylish cameras, and when it comes to its special editions, Leica turns the dial to 11. Very few characters exemplify "cool" and "stylish" as much as the famed British Secret Service agent James Bond, known by his codename, agent 007. To celebrate No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond film, and Daniel Craig's final turn as the eponymous secret agent, Leica has released the Leica D-Lux 7 007 Edition.

As seen on PetaPixel, the special edition camera accompanies the "Photographs from the James Bond Archive" exhibition that runs at the Leica Gallery in London until March 21. Leica has previously released a special 007-themed version of its Q2 camera in 2021.

Leica describes the new special edition camera as "Refined, discreet, and always ready for action: these quintessential James Bond traits also apply to the Leica D-Lux 7. The limited special edition is distinguished by a particularly stylish exterior and a range of exclusive accessories."

The camera is constructed with a high-performance material sporting a subtle rhombus pattern, unique to this special edition version. It includes a 007 engraving on top, comes with a special shoulder holster, and its lens cap has the classic James Bond "gun barrel" design that automatically opens as the camera is turned on, mimicking the film series' iconic title screen.

Leica will release 1,962 units of the new 007 special-edition set, reflecting the year (1962) that the first Bond film, Dr. No, released starring Sean Connery. The James Bond character was created in 1953 by writer Ian Fleming, who featured Bond in a dozen novels and a pair of short-story collections. Following Fleming's death in 1964, eight other authors have written Bond books.

Aside from its appearance and included accessories, the 007-edition D-Lux 7 is like the standard D-Lux 7. It features a 17-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor paired with a 24-75mm equivalent Leica DC Vario-Elmarit zoom lens. The camera features a 2.76-million dot EVF, a 3-inch touchscreen, and built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The camera shoots at up to 11 frames per second and records 4K UHD video at up to 30p.

The Leica D-Lux 007 Edition is available to order now through authorized Leica retailers. It's priced at $1,995.

Image credits: Leica