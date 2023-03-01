Fujifilm X-T5 Gallery Updated: New real-world shots from Fujifilm’s 40MP mirrorless camera

Click here to see our updated Fuji X-T5 Gallery

The Fujifilm X-T5 uses the same 40-megapixel backside-illuminated APS-C CMOS image sensor as the flagship X-H2. The cameras share more than their sensors. They also include identical imaging pipelines altogether. The cameras differ most dramatically regarding continuous shooting performance, video features, and design. The X-T5 looks much like its predecessor, the X-T4, including dedicated shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation dials. It's a more traditional X Series camera than the X-H2 and will likely appeal to many existing Fuji shooters.

As I work on my full Fujifilm X-T5 Hands-on Review, we wanted to update our X-T5 Gallery. Within the gallery are many new real-world shots captured with the XF 16-80mm and XF 150-600mm zoom lenses. The new sample images were shot at a wide range of ISO settings, but if you want to check out our standardized lab test shots for even better pixel-peeping, click here.

Fujifilm X-T5 with XF 150-600mm F5.6-8 R LM WR OIS lens at 579mm (868mm equiv.), F10, 1/105s, ISO 125. This image has been edited.

So far, the X-T5 has been extremely impressive. While I enjoy the design of the X-H2S – and thus the identical body of the X-H2 – I have long been a fan of the physical dials on the X-T series cameras. It's an enjoyable camera to use. Helping make the X-T5 especially fun is the superb 40-megapixel APS-C image sensor – the highest-resolution APS-C sensor on the market. The X-T5 delivers great image quality, with impressive sharpness and surprisingly good dynamic range. As always, Fujifilm's excellent Film Simulations are on full display. It's effortless to get excellent JPEG images straight from the camera, largely thanks to the Film Simulations.

Despite packing many pixels onto the sub-full-frame sensor, the X-T5 also performs admirably at higher ISO settings. Even at ISO 6,400 and above, the camera does a good job capturing detail without presenting excessive visual noise.

Fujifilm X-T5 with XF 16-80mm R WR OIS lens at 16mm (24mm equiv.), F4.5, 10s, ISO 8000. This image has been edited.

Image quality doesn't mean much if a camera's autofocus system can't keep pace. Fortunately, the X-T5 performs well here, too. Even though the camera isn't quite as swift overall as the pricier X-H2, the X-T5's autofocus system is practically as good. The AI-powered subject detection features perform well, too.

Fujifilm X-T5 with XF 16-80mm R WR OIS lens at 65mm (98mm equiv.), F13, 1.8s, ISO 125. Acros Film Simulation.

So far, so good with the Fujifilm X-T5. It's a stylish camera that's much more than a pretty face. It's the best and most sizable upgrade ever in the X-T series, thanks primarily to the excellent, higher-resolution image sensor and improved autofocus system. Stay tuned to Imaging Resource for our Fujifilm X-T5 Hands-on Review. In the meantime, head over to our updated Fujifilm X-T5 Image Gallery.