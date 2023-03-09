ON1 announces Sky Swap AI 2023: AI-powered sky replacement technology for just $30

ON1 has announced a new standalone app and plugin that offers the company's impressive sky swap technology outside its flagship all-in-one photo editor, ON1 Photo RAW 2023. ON1 Sky Swap AI 2023 offers powerful artificial intelligence, impressive sky masking, and a large library of built-in skies.

ON1 Sky Swap AI 2023 uses AI to detect and mask the sky in a selected image automatically. Once the mask has been generated, users can either enhance or replace the existing sky. The app allows users to use any sky they want from their library of photos, but the app itself includes 231 built-in skies, including 125 8K UHD skies provided by OcuDrone.

Users can select a new sky to replace an existing one or augment the original sky with more clouds or slightly different colors. It's possible to adjust a new sky's horizon, opacity, blending, and rotation.

To create natural-looking results, ON1 Sky Swap AI automatically color matches and adjusts the tone of the foreground. Users can override the automatic adjustments and manually change the foreground, too. There are also local editing tools to perform dodging and burning, change color, sharpness, and more within the app.

When an image includes reflections, such as those with lakes or the ocean, Sky Swap AI offers adjustable, recreated reflections based on the new sky. Users can also simulate long-exposure images with customizable sky blurring.

ON1 Sky Swap AI 2023 can be used as a standalone app or plugin on macOS and Windows. The plugin works alongside Photoshop, Photoshop Elements, Lightroom Classic, Capture One, Affinity Photo, Corel Paintshop Pro, and Apple Photos.

As a special introductory offer, ON1 Sky Swap AI 2023 is available for $29.99, a $10 saving compared to the typical retail price. The lifetime license includes two activations. For more information on purchasing options, including ON1's "Everything" subscription plan, visit ON1.