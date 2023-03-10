Canon R6 Mark II Gallery: Hit the trail with Canon’s versatile R6 II full-frame mirrorless camera

Back towards the end of last year, Canon announced its first "second-generation" model for one of its popular EOS R-series mirrorless cameras, the R6 II. The new Canon R6 Mark II builds upon the foundation of this capable, enthusiast-grade full-frame camera with several upgrades and improvements to the autofocusing system, the video capabilities and perhaps most notable of all: updating the sensor with one that offers a more competitive megapixel count. The original R6, with its 20-megapixel full-frame sensor, was an excellent camera with great image quality. However, it was arguably a little low-res compared to many competing cameras, and so the R6 II answers that with a new 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor.

The new sensor isn't stacked, nor is it a BSI design, but rather a traditional CMOS sensor. There's nothing really fancy or "exciting" about the R6 II's sensor, but paired up with Canon's latest DIGIC X image processor, the R6 II captures excellent images at a wide range of ISOs. From what we've seen so far, the R6 II is a solid all-around camera from an image quality standpoint. As with the original R6, the Mark II has the same broad range of ISO sensitivities with a native ISO range spanning ISO 100-104,200 and expanded ISOs going down to ISO 50 and up to ISO 204,800.

R6 II + RF 100-500mm: 500mm, F7.1, 1/500s, ISO 2500, -0.6EVs

(This image has been edited in Adobe Lightroom)

We had a chance to go hands-on with a prototype version right before the R6 II was announced last year. We now have our full-production review sample in-house. We've already published our standard First Shots series of lab sample images, if you're curious to take a look at controlled image quality testing. However, I've now finally managed to grab the R6 II and a couple of lenses (including the versatile RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS telephoto lens that our friends over at Lensrentals kindly let us borrow), and get outdoors and test this new full-frame Canon camera. I'm still working through the review, testing various features and putting the R6 II through the paces, but I wanted to share a first batch of real-world gallery images ahead of my hands-on review.

R6 II + RF 100-500mm: 500mm, F11, 1/640s, ISO 3200

(This image has been edited in Adobe Lightroom)

As mentioned, we previously had hands-on with a pre-production version of the Canon R6 II, so those early gallery image samples may not have represented the camera's final image quality. (Unlikely, but there's always the possibility.) We always want to make sure we have gallery images from the camera running production-level firmware, to better showcase what a customer might expect from their camera in real-world situations.

R6 II + RF 100-500mm: 500mm, F7.1, 1/640s, ISO 200

(This image has been edited in Adobe Lightroom)

