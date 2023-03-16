ZY Optics announces Mitakon Speedmaster 65mm F1.4 lens for Hasselblad X system

In 2017, Zhongyi Optics announced a pair of fast, manual-focus Mitakon prime lenses for the medium-format Fujifilm GFX mirrorless camera system. One of the lenses, the Mitakon Speedmaster 65mm F1.4, has now been announced in a new version for the medium-format Hasselblad X system. Hasselblad's X series cameras, like the new X2D 100C, feature the same image sensor size as Fuji's GFX cameras.

The Mitakon Speedmaster 65mm F1.4 is now the fastest lens available for Hasselblad X cameras. Given the 0.79x crop factor of Hasselblad X cameras, the 65mm prime is practically equivalent to a 50mm prime lens. While it has F1.4 light-gathering capabilities, given the larger-than-full-frame image sensor, the F1.4 aperture produces a shallower depth of field than an F1.4 lens on a full-frame camera. The lens should be very well-suited for portrait photography.

The lens promises a "prolonged focus throw" to allow for precise control over focus. The lens utilizes "high-quality ultra-low dispersion elements," which ZY Optics promises results in sharp and detailed images. In total, the lens includes 11 elements organized across seven groups. The lens has a nine-bladed aperture diaphragm.

From a design perspective, the lens is built using a metal housing and the lens' aperture and focus rings include precise scaling markings. The lens weighs 1,050 grams (37 ounces) and it's 96 millimeters (3.78 inches) long. The lens includes a 72mm filter thread.

The ZY Optics Mitakon Speedmaster 65mm F1.4 lens is available now in Hasselblad XCD mount. The lens costs $599. For full specifications and purchase information, visit Zhongyi Optics.

Image credits: Zhongyi Optics