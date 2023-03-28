Venus Optics announces ultra-fast Laowa Argus 28mm F1.2 lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras

Venus Optics has announced the Laowa Argus 28mm F1.2 FF lens. The ultra-fast prime lens is designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras and will be available in four mounts: Canon RF, L, Nikon Z, and Sony E.

The "modern take" on the classic 28mm focal length is well-suited to a wide variety of photographic situations, including environmental portraiture, street, landscape, and night sky photography.

The lens includes 13 elements across seven groups, including a pair of ED elements and two UHR glass elements. The lens has a 13-bladed aperture diaphragm, and promises super-smooth bokeh. The manual focus lens can focus as close as 0.5m (19.7 in.), resulting in a 0.073x maximum magnification – far from macro territory.

Laowa Argus 28mm F1.2 FF

The Laowa Argus 28mm F1.2 FF weighs 562g (19.8 oz.). The lens is 106.3mm (4.2 in.) long and its max diameter is 68.5mm (2.7 in.). The lens has a 62mm filter thread. Further, the lens incorporates an aperture ring click switch mechanism for its manual aperture control, allowing users to have a "clicked" or silent and smooth aperture ring. Venus Optics intends the lens to be well-suited to photography and videography applications.

© Kiva Huang



© Hongda



© QiuFanZi

If the Laowa Argus 28mm F1.2 FF lens seems like a good fit for your photography, especially low-light applications, you can purchase the lens now for $599 through Venus Optics and authorized resellers. As mentioned, the full-frame prime lens is available in Canon RF, L, Nikon Z, and Sony E mounts.