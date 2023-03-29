Cinematic vlogging: Sony announces the ZV-E1, its first full-frame ZV-series camera

Sony has announced the Sony ZV-E1, the company's first full-frame ZV-series camera. Taking its place atop the ZV system lineup, the interchangeable lens camera combines a full-frame 12.1-megapixel image sensor, Bionz XR image processor, and dedicated AI processing unit to deliver Sony's most robust vlogging-oriented camera yet, and among its most interesting cameras for enthusiast video content creation overall.

Thanks to the dedicated AI processing unit, the ZV-E1 includes many exciting new features, such as Auto Framing, Dynamic Active Mode Stabilization, AI-powered subject detection, automatic audio with its built-in three-capsule mic, Multiple Face Recognition, and more. The ZV-E1 is also Sony's first camera to include in-camera LUT handling and in-camera timelapse creation.

The full-frame image sensor promises more cinematic video quality than Sony's other ZV cameras, all of which utilize smaller image sensors, thanks to the beautiful bokeh afforded by a full-frame image area. The sensor is also well-suited to low-light performance with an ISO range that goes all the way to ISO 409,600. Sony claims that the sensor delivers 15+ stops of dynamic range, and the ZV-E1 supports S-Cinetone and HDR.

While the ZV-E1 includes features that would equally excite photographers and hybrid shooters, like AI autofocus, improved image stabilization, and an impressive, albeit somewhat low-resolution image sensor, Sony is clear that the ZV-E1 is a "video first" camera. The evidence is apparent due to the lack of an electronic viewfinder – users can only use the vari-angle screen – and the dedicated buttons for video-based Product Showcase and Background Defocus modes. The ZV-E1 includes a front and top tally lamp, another video-friendly inclusion.

At launch, the ZV-E1 tops out at 4K/60p video, although a post-launch firmware update will add 4K/120p video recording. Even without that update, the ZV-E1 is Sony's most capable, fully-featured ZV camera. It's also one of Sony's most compelling E-mount cameras overall for enthusiast video content creators, especially those who shoot alone.

