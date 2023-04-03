Netflix approves Canon EOS R5 C mirrorless camera

Canon has announced its EOS R5 C mirrorless camera is now approved for Netflix productions, joining a long list of other Canon EOS cameras approved by the popular streaming service. This news comes on the heels of the release of numerous firmware updates for Canon cameras, which added new functionality and improved image quality to the R5 C.

The Canon EOS R5 C joins the EOS C500 Mark II, EOS C300 Mark III, EOS C70, EOS C300 Mark II, EOS C700 FF, EOS C700, and EOS C500 cameras on Netflix's approved camera list.

Canon EOS R5 C

It's critical for cinema-oriented cameras to be approved for Netflix productions, as it's one of the most popular video streaming services. Netflix has strict requirements for its productions and offers various best practices on its dedicated camera page.

On Netflix's approved camera list are models from ARRI, Panasonic, RED, Panavision, Sony, Blackmagic, and of course, Canon. Among Sony's approved models, there aren't any standard mirrorless cameras. The Canon EOS R5 C is relatively distinct among the list of approved cameras, considering that while designed for video use, it is very similar to the stills-oriented Canon R5 camera.

Canon EOS R5 C

Other "hybrid" cameras on the list include the Panasonic S1H, which shares its design with Panasonic's other full-frame S-series mirrorless camera models.