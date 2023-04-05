Ricoh announces standalone version of its GR III Diary Edition premium compact camera

Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation has announced the availability of a standalone version of its stylish Ricoh GR III Diary Edition all-in-one camera.

Ricoh announced the GR III Diary Edition kit in January, the GR III in a new warm-gray finish alongside a matching leather strap, metallic hot shoe cover, and camera case. The new standalone version includes just the camera, with a retail price of $1,019.95.

Ricoh GR III Diary Edition

The GR III features a 24-megapixel APS-C image sensor and 28mm f/2.8 equivalent lens. The Diary Edition added a new negative film image control mode, new display features, and usability improvements. These new features are available on standard GR III and GR IIIx cameras via a firmware update released in late January.

With its metallic, warm-gray color and textured surface, the GR III Diary Edition is among the most stylish cameras available. The GR III is a popular choice for street and travel photographers, and the Diary Edition is an especially fashion-conscious companion for photographers on-the-go.

For the full details on the Ricoh GR III Diary Edition, visit Ricoh Imaging's website. The standalone Diary Edition will be available in mid-April.