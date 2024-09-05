Specs for the Nikon Z50 II have been leaked

Nikon has only released one camera so far for 2024. And it looks like we may be getting another camera announcement soon.

Recently, the specs for the upcoming Nikon Z50 II have started appearing online indicating that the camera may be announced soon. Nikon Rumors revealed that the upcoming camera will have a redesigned body and inherit some of the features found on the Nikon Z6 III.

Industry experts have touted the Nikon Z50 II as the successor to the Nikon D500. Many photographers have been waiting for Nikon to release a professional-level APS-C mirrorless camera with high burst rates and blazing-fast AF. However, looking at the leaked specs, it does seem like the Nikon Z50 II will just be an update to the existing camera and not the D500 successor that everyone is hoping for.

The leaked Nikon Z50 II specs

According to Nikon Rumors, the Z50 II will get an “updated body” and a “flippy screen like the Z6 III.” The original Z50 had a rear display screen that only tilted down rather than to the side. We suspect the new body design was necessary to accommodate the new flip-out screen and the new USB-C port. Hopefully, the new body design can also accommodate an additional card slot.

Another key change to the Nikon Z50 II is the Expeed 7 image processor found on the high-end full-frame mirrorless Nikons. The new processor engine is reportedly 10 times faster than its predecessor providing fast and reliable autofocus. The fast AF is probably the reason why industry experts are starting to call the Z50 II the successor to the D500.

Interestingly, the camera will retain the Nikon EN-EL25 battery it shares with the Zfc. The camera will also have the same 20.9MP DX-format CMOS sensor from the original Z50. It is an interesting choice to retain the 20MP sensor while other brands like Fujifilm have equipped newer cameras with 40MP sensors.

The rumor suggests that the Nikon Z50 II will not have a battery grip support which is unfortunate. However, the upcoming camera will be compatible with the new Nikon Imaging Cloud service that was introduced with the Nikon Z6 III. The Nikon Imaging Cloud is a companion app that lets photographers transfer images wirelessly from the camera to a smartphone and update the firmware of the camera.

Nikon Rumors also suggests that the Z50 II will be introduced at an event in November. We mentioned in a previous article that Nikon still has two unused new camera registrations. We predict that the Z50 II will be announced alongside a Coolpix P1000 bridge camera at the said event.

We are looking forward to the next Nikon APS-C camera. Hopefully, the rumors about the November event are accurate and we will get to see the next iteration of the Nikon Z50 before the year ends.

With that said, we would like to remind our readers that these are still just rumors and the information should be taken with a pinch of salt. Stay tuned for more news on the Nikon Z50 II.