The DJI Neo may not be for everyone, but it is for anyone

The DJI Neo is available now, having been teased earlier in the week and preceded by a suite of leaks. Though the reception among die-hard DJI fans has been frosty, with many disappointed by the unveiling of a new lightweight drone, we’re cautiously optimistic here. As an entry-level drone for consumers, we think this unit has some promise. It may not be the apex of drone technology, but it isn’t trying to be.

With a base price of $199.99, this tiny drone is one of the most affordable on the market. Although this price is light on accessories, the physical lightness of the drone compensates for that. Reactions to the initial controller-less package were somewhat understandably frosty - given that they are an expensive addition and considered necessary by most - but the initial reviews that have been released have highlighted that this drone’s automated flying capabilities are impressively intuitive. Reviewers given early access to the drone highlighted its automated modes for controller-less filming, as well as the AI-based tracking of subjects.

You can order the DJI Neo via DJI's store here or via Amazon here.

You aren’t forced to buy a controller or FPV set, either. With the smartphone app, you can navigate drone menus with ease and customize your experience. This adds an additional layer of accessibility that the extra upfront cost of a controller may negate. Those wishing to experiment more with the Neo will still have the option to invest in goggles and controls for fine-tuning their experience.

When we discuss cameras, especially entry-level cameras, there is a philosophy of convenience: you have to buy a camera that you’ll take with you. That same philosophy applies to the Neo, which is small enough and light enough to carry with ease - dismantling one of the most cumbersome barriers to drone use. For those looking to capture a vista while hiking or on a bike journey, the Neo is far easier to justify carrying than a full Mavic kit.

DJI has clearly taken inspiration from other drone manufacturers and their consumer-grade models such as the HOVERAir X1, but the new Neo is almost half the price. Like any luxury technology, drone ownership is hard to get into, and a hefty investment once you do. So any efforts to make it a more accessible field are welcomed by us. That does mean that professional DJI users may find the Neo barebones, but it is designed to be.

That said, we’re not wholly in love with the Neo just yet. The battery life is noticeably weak, and the fact that there isn’t any kind of bundle deal with a remote controller or FPV goggles at present is a little disappointing. The base model effectively comes with the bare minimum needed to use the drone: obviously a strong starter for beginners, but some may find it too far the other way and not have enough versatility. There’s also no obstacle detection in the Neo, which we can already predict will lead to some unwanted collisions for first-time flyers.

Overall, we think the backlash to the DJI Neo has largely been for those outside the target audience. The Neo has the potential to become a bestselling drone, one that can bring a whole new audience to aerial photography and videography. Those expecting a DJI Mavic 4 or some such equivalent will of course have to wait a little longer, but the democratizing of drone use is far from a bad thing.