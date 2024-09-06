Leica M11-D Release Date Rumors: Is a New Leica Body on the Way?

Though Leica occupies a proportionally small amount of the camera market, its products are always eagerly anticipated by professional photographers worldwide. And with the latest reports suggesting we could get a Leica M11-D release date before the end of September 2024, fans of this premium camera brand have something else to add to their wishlists.

Leica M11-D Release Date Rumors

This report comes to us from the appropriately-named Leica Rumors site, which has followed up on previous reports of the M11-D’s development with the claim that we could see official word this coming week. After being plagued with delays - originally meant to launch in May of this year - we’re now being told to prepare for a Leia M11-D release date on the 12th of September.

Plenty of leaks have come through regarding this camera, including snapshots of the instruction manual and technical information, but official word has been few and far between. Leica is generally good at keeping its products secret until an official unveiling, so expect to get all of the information on this digital camera upon the date above.

Leica M11-D Possible Specs

But what do we know in advance of this product launch? Thanks to the leaks mentioned earlier, there is some substantial information on this camera, a blend of some key specifications to general tidbits regarding design. So here’s what we know:

Thanks to the aforementioned instruction manual leak, we can see Leica’s M11-D following in the footsteps of the M11 rangefinder camera series. Boasting a massive 60MP camera, the M11-D retains the range’s signature high level of detail, meaning images can be massively cropped whilst still retaining detail. Though it’s a digital camera, the M11 range doesn’t have any video capabilities. Likewise, the M11-D seemingly continues to have no in-body stabilization.

Another quirk of the M11 range shows its face in the form of Leica’s M bayonet mount system. This lens mounting has been around since the 1950s, and every Leica M camera has featured it. Though the lens selection is fairly broad - and can be supplemented with converters - it is a limiting system in more ways than one. Given the increasing popularity of the L-Mount, we’re not sure how feasible the continued development of the M-Mount is...

Speaking of limits, the other specifications on display aren’t hugely impressive. A maximum shutter speed of 1/4000s puts the M11-D at a quarter of the speed of the base M-11 and on par with the Sony a6400, and an ISO threshold of 3200 makes for poor low-light photography capabilities. Given that a used Leica M11 can easily sell for $6,500, we can expect a hefty price point associated with the new M11-D. But with specifications such as these, what does the new Leica camera have going for it?

Leica’s strength since time immemorial has been in its premium quality and top-notch design. Rather than other camera brands, Leica is laser-focused on design quality: with every Leica camera being something worth celebrating. Professionals love Leica cameras for their designs, and though their applications are niche, they are ideal for them. Street, portrait and fashion photographers, in particular, are immensely fond of the M11, and will likely be keen on this camera given its design.

With that in mind, here’s the leaked design of the M11-D, courtesy of Leica Rumors:

As you can expect, the M11-D retains the trappings of the original M11, with a few noteworthy exceptions. An ISO dial has been included instead of any kind of touchscreen on the back, and the SLR-style advance lever has been removed completely. This points to a more basic, but still stylish, variant of the M11.

There’s still plenty we don’t know about the M11-D in the meantime, however. Any additional features internally that Leica might have tweaked, or adjustments to battery life or physical weight are equally plausible. We’ll have to wait and see what the camera manufacturer has in store for us.

The Leica M11-D release date is apparently just around the corner, and fans of this stylish camera brand have reason to be excited. Leica cameras are like Swiss watches or vintage wines: expensive and niche, but highly sought after by those with appreciation for quality. We’re looking forward to seeing what this next camera has in store for us, even if we have to fork over a few months’ rent to find out…