Apple Announcement 2024: What to Expect from Glowtime Event

A simple teaser, stating “It’s Glowtime”, has been the first hint we’ve had of Apple’s 2024 announcement event, happening later today. With just hours left on the clock, anticipation is high for this event that should usher in the next generation of iPhone, Apple Watch, and much more. The event, taking place in Cupertino, California (where Apple’s infamous campus is located) has been somewhat undermined by leaks regarding its new products, but there’s still plenty to keep an eye out on.

Here’s what to expect from the Glowtime event, and when to expect it. Love them or hate them, Apple knows how to put on a show - so this new event is definitely worth keeping an eye on…

Apple Glowtime Event Times

The Apple Glowtime event starts at 10am Pacific Standard Time (1pm Eastern Standard Time, 6pm Greenwich Mean Time). Events in May and June respectively introduced us to Apple Intelligence, the company’s native AI engine, and the ultra-thin iPad Pro sporting the M4 processor - so we’re long-overdue word on the new generation of smartphones and smartwatches.

Apple Glowtime Product Announcements

So what can we expect from Glowtime? There are some products that we can all-but-totally predict will be announced, given recent leaks regarding Apple’s production pipeline. But there are a few things still up in the air, so can Apple surprise us?

iPhone 16

Obviously, the star of the show will be the iPhone 16 range, expected to be unveiled and subsequently on sale within the fortnight. With new camera sensors and a modified design to make the iPhone thinner than ever, there are expected to be multiple variants of the iPhone 16 available soon. Tune in to the event to see the particular differences.

Apple Watch 10

Next up, the upcoming Apple Watch 10 (or “Apple Watch X”) is a fairly safe bet for unveiling. Apple’s range of wearables is due for an update, and whilst we haven’t heard a huge amount regarding this smartwatch, its safe to say it will feature a grab-bag of new features and additional tweaks. We could also potentially get hints at an Apple Watch Ultra 3, though it may only be hints - there’s been little regarding it in the pipeline.

Apple Intelligence

Both of these products are set to debut the latest features of Apple’s AI platform, which is still in its infancy compared to competitive AI models. With ChatGPT being implemented into Siri’s neural language model, Apple is jumping on the AI bandwagon after some initial hesitation. Perhaps well-warranted, as Microsoft has demonstrated: pulling a number of features from their flagship CoPilot+ AI at the last minute. What we can expect from Apple’s response remains to be seen.

Mac M4

More of a swing for the fences, but there’s a chance Apple unveils their new Mac range with the ultra-fast M4 chip. The range is allegedly gearing up for mass production, so there could be an unveiling of the new Mac’s as part of the Glowtime event. Though we’d expect a launch for the M4 Macs closer to November than September, in reality.



We’ll be keeping a close eye on the Glowtime event, to see what tidbits Apple has in store. It’s a good time to be an Apple fan, if even half our predictions come to light, so we’re keenly awaiting word on the event and its fallout.