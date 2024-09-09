Apple Watch 10 Price, Pre Order and Where to Buy

Apple’s Glowtime event has been and gone, having dropped a monumental announcement of 4 new iPhone models, and the details on the Apple Watch 10. This next generation of smartwatch almost stole the spotlight from the iPhone 16 range: with its larger display and the new S10 chip, there’s plenty to be excited about with this wearable. So if you can’t wait until release to secure your 10th-generation Apple Watch, then you’ll want to be looking to pre order the Apple Watch 10 today. Here’s everything you need to know.

Apple Watch 10 Price

The Apple Watch 10 comes in two distinct flavors, with the primary difference being the size of the watch face. For the 44mm variant, you’ll be charged $399. Meanwhile, the 48mm option will set you back $499. Depending on your preferences, you’ll have to make the call yourself regarding which watch you pick up. With plenty of colors and finishes in titanium or aluminum, you have plenty of options to customize your Apple Watch experience.

Apple Watch 10 Pre Order

Of course, you’ll also have to choose where to pick it up from. The Apple Watch 10 release date is available for pre order now, with an official release on the 20th September. There are plenty of retailers that will stock the new Apple Watch upon release, but there are some already with pre order listings active. The entire Apple store shut down in advance of today’s Glowtime event, too, in order to prepare for the new product arrivals.

But now that that is done, here are some recommended retailers:

Where to Buy the Apple Watch 10 USA

Whether they’re heading straight out of the Glowtime event in California or are stopped for your lunch in New York, American customers will have the shortest wait and the longest array of options to buy the Apple Watch 10. Here are some places to check out first:

Apple

Amazon

Best Buy

Newegg

Target

Walmart

Where to Buy the Apple Watch 10 UK

Meanwhile, over the pond, UK Apple fans will have a slightly more limited selection of options for picking up the 10th-generation Apple Watch. But for British buyers, there are still plenty of stores that will be stocking the new wearable. Here are a few:

Apple

Amazon

Argos

Currys

EE

O2

Where to Buy the Apple Watch 10 Canada

Canadian customers will have the benefit of overlap with American retailers, given their proximity. For those looking to pick up the next incarnation of Apple Watch, you’ll have a similar suite of businesses to try:

Apple

Amazon

Best Buy

Newegg

Target

Walmart

If you’re looking for where to buy the Apple Watch 10, you hopefully don’t have much longer to wait. With a short pre order window and release date just around the corner, we should have it in our hands - or more accurately, on our wrists - in no time at all.