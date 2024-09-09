Apple Watch 10 Screen Size 30% Bigger Than Ultra, With Improved Battery Life

The Apple Watch 10 is officially on its way: Apple’s newest smartwatch range comes in a range of materials and colors, as ever with Apple, along with huge across-the-board changes to quality and features. But most concerning for the primary use of the wearable is the Apple Watch 10 screen size, and battery life. If you’re looking to pre order the Apple Watch 10 in any of its forms, but are concerned about too much strain on your wrist, here’s everything you need to know.

Apple Watch 10 Screen Size

The Apple Watch 10 manages to be smaller than the Apple Watch Ultra, whilst having 30% more screen area thanks to its smooth glass finish. There are two options available, one at 44mm and the other at 48mm. There is a $100 difference between those two screen sizes, however, do bear that in mind when considering your option.

The screen is not just bigger, but better, now featuring a 40% brighter OLED screen. The new Apple Watch 10 now features wider viewing angles thanks to its new display and has more screen real estate for text and graphics.

You can pre order the Apple Watch 10 from Amazon right here.

Apple Watch 10 Battery

The Apple Watch 10 can last for 18 hours thanks to its new battery. How that changes depending on conditions and use will vary, of course, but it minimizes the time with it inconveniently off your wrist. Given the new features for sleep apnea detection and the suite of health analytics, you’ll want to keep it on for as long as you can.

That is made all the more possible by the optimized charging capacity, too. The Apple Watch 10 takes just 30 minutes to charge to 80%, utterly minimizing the time off to charge. For tracking your health at all times, you can keep the Apple Watch 10 on for longer.

The Apple Watch 10 boasts a suite of other upgrades, from deep-learning AI optimization to a 10% thinner body. It’s definitely worth investing in for those who want an inoffensive but versatile wearable that they can keep on all day long.