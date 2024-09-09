Canon Speedlite EL-1 and EL-100 are tagged as discontinued in Japan

It seems that Canon has quietly discontinued two of its current flash units. According to a report by Canon Rumors, the Canon Speedlites EL-1 and EL-100 are marked as discontinued in Japanese camera stores.

Both Speedlites are currently unavailable at MAP Camera, Kitamura Camera, Bic Camera, and Yodobashi Camera. The Canon EL-1 and EL-100 have been labeled as discontinued instead of back-ordered. A quick search from Yodobashi Camera revealed that both units have already been delisted from the website.

The Canon EL-1 was first introduced in October 2020 and marketed as a high-end weather-resistant flash unit. At launch, the Canon EL-1 was priced at $1000, which was more expensive than the entry-level Canon EOS RP full-frame mirrorless camera kit. The flash unit has been out of stock for some time, and it is no surprise that Canon has discontinued the model.

However, the discontinuation of the Canon EL-100 Speedlite comes as a bit of a surprise. The model was introduced in September 2018 and has been a go-to lighting solution for smaller cameras like the Canon EOS M50.

In North America, the Canon EL-1 is listed as out of stock in Canon USA and Canada but there is an option that allows you to be notified if units are available. On the other hand, the EL-100 on the Canon USA website is just a placeholder page.

Checking with B&H and Amazon, both Speedlite models are currently out of stock. However, other retailers may still have units on hand. The Canon EL-10 and EL-5 Speedlites are still available in the said Japanese camera retailers.

Third-party manufacturers like Godox, Yongnuo, and Wescott have been dominating the Speedlite market for several years. Chinese brands like Godox and Yongnuo offer a cheap alternative to even the most expensive lighting solutions. Most photographers have been moving to these third-party flash units as a way to save on gear costs. So, it comes as no surprise that OEM manufacturers like Canon would streamline their strobe lineups.