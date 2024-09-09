Grab the DJI Osmo Action 4 at a great limited-time discount on Amazon

We recently reported on the potential of a DJI Osmo Action 5 on the horizon, and this latest deal perhaps spurs the theory that retailers are expecting new stock in the future. The DJI Osmo Action 4 has seen a sweeping discount across all bundles on Amazon, making it cheaper than ever to pick up this action camera.

Even though the replacement is possibly nearby, the Osmo Action 4 is still a great camera for professionals and enthusiasts alike. Able to shoot 4K 120FPS footage, this unit is a powerhouse for recording on-the-go. Record up to 2.5 hours continuously thanks to the powerful battery and heatsink, with 10-bit D-Log giving you the freedom to grade your footage to your heart’s content. A 24mm f/2.8 lens gives you fine-tuned control over the visuals, and the Osmo Action 4 dynamically stabilizes footage for smooth results. It’s one of the best action cameras on the market, and well worth picking up on it’s own or with any of the array of accessories.

Lucky day, then: with a sweeping discount of as much as 10% on all of the Osmo Action 4 bundles, you can pick up this action camera at a great price. Pick up the base Osmo Action 4 for $269, or a compact pack of accessories including spare batteries and monitors for just $100 more. This puts the Osmo Action 4 with a gamut of accessories at $30 cheaper than the brand-new GoPro Hero 13. Given that we could be in for more of a wait - and a greater price, with the Osmo Action 5, now is a great time to invest in the current flagship from DJI!

Though it’s not the largest of discounts, the value-for-money is exceptional. We’ve recently written about how the name is the primary power behind the GoPro brand, and DJI is a worthy contender in the action camera conversation. So don’t miss out: pick up this exceptional action camera today!