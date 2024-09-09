iPhone 16 Price, Pre Order and Where to Buy

The iPhone 16 range is finally here: after months of speculation and a few trusty leaks, today’s Glowtime event officially unveiled Apple’s newest iteration of smartphone. With multiple models to choose from, those looking to upgrade their phone to the newest model need to know some crucial detail: the iPhone 16 price, where they can go to pay it, and when the phone will arrive.

We’ve compiled a list of retailers for you to peruse, and find the best place for you to pick up your own iPhone 16. With multiple variants available, make sure you choose the right one for you.

iPhone 16 Price

With the 4 models of iPhone 16 unveiled at Glowtime, there are 4 distinct price points that the unit is set at. Each highlights the smartphone’s worth in relation to other iPhone 16s and the wider smartphone market.

The base iPhone 16, with the base storage of 128GB has a base RRP of $799. For adding on additional storage, that’s going to be extra up to 1TB of storage.

If you need a larger phone, then the iPhone 16 Plus should be your port-of-call. Retailing for $899 (128B), this phone boasts a larger screen and a better battery than the model above.

For the apex in camera technology and storage capacity, consider the iPhone 16 Pro. This has an upgraded storage size of up to 2TB, but the base model of 128GB would cost you $999.

Rounding things off, with a large camera, large storage and large screen is the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Combining all of the above features, the 256GB iPhone 16 Pro Max costs $1199.

There’s also offers to trade in your current iPhone to upgrade for the next generation, earning you up to $800. Check out Apple’s site for more details.

iPhone 16 Pre Order & Where to Buy

With just under a fortnight to go until the release date, pre orders are going to go quickly. The Apple store was in fact offline in the run-up to the event - bad luck if you were trying to pick up a different product. For ordering directly from Apple for delivery on the 20th, the storefront is now taking pre orders. But for other listed retailers, pre orders aren’t live until Friday 13th September. If you want to ensure you get your iPhone 16, here are the current recommended retailers:

Where to Buy the iPhone 16 USA

With today’s Glowtime event having taken place in California, you’d be surprised if there was nowhere to pre order the iPhone 16 there. Alongside the manufacturers themselves, here are some other pre order listings:

Apple

AT&T

Best Buy

Target

Walmart

Where to Buy the iPhone 16 UK

British consumers looking for the latest iPhone will have a markedly different experience, dealing with a completely different range of retailers. Here are some candidates:

Apple

EE

O2

Three

Vodafone

Where to Buy the iPhone 16 Canada

Canadian iPhone outlets share a lot of overlap with the US, by virtue of proximity. As such, the places to purchase an iPhone 16 are markedly similar:

Apple

AT&T

Best Buy

Target

Walmart



With this announcement, and the imminent arrival of the iPhone 16, we’re excited to get our hands on one. Let us know what model you’re going for - be it the higher-resolution camera of the iPhone 16 Pro or the barebones iPhone 16 - below!

iOS 18 Release Date

Alongside the iPhone 16, the Glowtime event also gave us our first look at the new iOS 18, launching next week on September 16th with the new range of Apple Intelligence features for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max - and of course the iPhone 16 range, too.

For photographers, the iPhone photos app has had a ground-up redesign. The OS now curates photo galleries and custom collections, which can be adjusted with the new neural language tools. Paired with the iPhone 16’s new high-class photography capabilities, this allows for automated sorting of your best photos for display later.

You can also then use the language models and Siri updates to more naturally share and send information and files - such as photos - to contacts. With ChatGPT integration, Siri is more readily able to comprehend naturally spoken language. With generative images, generative emojis and more language tools, Apple is doubling down on AI-based technology for future operating systems.

They made it clear in their release, however, that the AI would have access to all of this content - including your personal data - at all times. Though they assured us that all data was securely protected, there is still a large amount of personal information being offered up. Given that competitor Microsoft had to completely shelve similar features just weeks away from its Copilot+ launch, we hope Apple’s security is watertight when the new iOS 18 drops this week.