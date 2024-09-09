iPhone 16 Pro Max Size and Camera: What’s Changed?

Though the differences between iPhone generations are limited outside of the core design, there are still distinguishable upgrades from one iPhone model to the next. In the case of the iPhone 16 range, it’s the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s camera and storage capabilities that have seen the greatest improvements. With four iPhone 16 models to choose from, there are differing updates to different facets of the core smartphone design - but the iPhone 16 Pro Max is the one that compiles the total features together.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Size

The iPhone 16 range is set to be some of the thinnest iPhones ever invented, thanks to Apple’s Border Reduction Structure making the circuitry far smaller. At 163mm high and 77.58mm wide, this iPhone is larger than its predecessor - if only by a handful of millimeters. This accommodates a larger 6.9” display. Unfortunately, that means that users looking to upgrade will have to invest in a new case to pair with it.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Camera

The big draw in the new iPhone 16 Pro Max camera comes in the form of dozens of new features, whilst retaining the trio of lenses found in older iPhone designs. The primary one, consisting of a 48MP equivalent resolution sensor, effectively inherits the zoom capabilities of the previous third lens for up to 5x digital zooming (which does bring the resolution down to 12MP). Meanwhile, the ultra-wide-angle lens remains a constant 48MP. On the Pro and Pro Max, the third lens is a dedicated telephoto for 12MP imaging.

The primary lens has a focal length equivalent of 24mm, the wide-angle 13mm and the telephoto 120mm. Factored in with digital zoom capabilities and the quad-pixel sensor that’s twice as fast as previous models, and you have a beastly combination of a camera.

Across all iPhone 16 models, the maximum aperture has been widened by a small f-stop equivalent: from f/2.4 to f/2.2. Though these are digital trickeries rather than the physical aperture blades you’d find in a prime lens, it gives iPhone photographers more versatility for portraits. The new Capture button, with haptic feedback and dynamic controls, also enable greater freedom; and the new color grading systems allow for extreme levels of customization.

The new lenses also come with their own tricks, such as a Macro mode for macro photography. Using the ultra-wide lens mentioned above, you can get up close and capture the detail of a subject. Since this lens lets in 2.6 times the amount of light compared to its predecessor, images are rendered with great clarity.

Videographers are given a new tool in their arsenal with the Pro Max, too. Apple has smashed video capabilities out of the park, delivering 4K 120FPS in cinematic modes, with a dedicated cinematic slow-motion setting. You can export in LOG formats to external devices, or grade on-device with a suite of customization options. The Apple presentation took us behind-the-scenes on a Weeknd music video, to show this in action: and we have to say we were impressed. Whilst we don’t have the millions for a full crew and lighting setup, the cinematic capabilities of the iPhone 16 Pro Max are something special.

The camera isn’t just a tool for photography, either. In a move similar to Google’s Lens technology, the iPhone 16 Pro Max now uses Visual Intelligence, which can use photos to dynamically scan, translate and inform on the world around you. The examples used include a local cafe, a dog breed and a poster for an event, all logged at the click of a button and providing insights. Though it won’t launch until later in 2024, it’s an interesting use of Apple Intelligence to see.

Finally, the sound-capturing abilities of the iPhone 16 Pro Max are also worth mentioning. A quartet of studio-quality microphones allow for dynamic noise reduction and recording presets, allowing you to master a scene’s audio within an iPhone.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is, appropriately, a larger and more feature-rich version of the iPhone 16. Where the iPhone 16 has up to 512GB of storage, a 12MP primary camera, a 3,561mAh battery and a 6.1” screen; the Pro Max upgrades all of those features. With a 1TB storage threshold, a new 48MP camera, a 4,676mAh battery and a 6.9” screen; the iPhone 16 Pro Max is an upgrade in every sense.

However, it is of course more costly as a result. Where the iPhone 16 has a minimum price of $799, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will set you back at least $1199. If you think that the additional features are worth the extra expense, then the iPhone 16 Pro Max is definitely the one to invest in.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max

How does the new apex iPhone compare to the previous leader? The iPhone 15 Pro Max was considered the absolute best of Apple repertoire until today: with a large battery life, camera and screen. The difference between the two is milder than that between the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Max. But with improved battery life, an improved camera and a much more efficient battery; the iPhone 16 Pro Max dethrones the 15.

The design differences are also noteworthy between the two generations: the iPhone 16 range inherits the Action Button that the iPhone 15 Pro first introduced, for convenient programmable functionality. It also comes with a haptic Capture button, for dynamically adjusting phone camera settings via touch, rather than the touchscreen. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is larger, with a larger display, but it’s also thinner. The camera redesign also has its use for making a slimmer phone design.

With the new iPhone 16 Pro Max release just around the corner, we’re keen to place our pre order and get our hands on this next-generation smartphone.