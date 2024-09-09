Sigma announced the 10-18mm F/2.8 DC DN for the Canon RF Mount

Sigma is expanding its lineup of Canon RF Mount lenses with the addition of the Sigma 10-18mm F/2.8 DC DN Contemporary ultra-wide. The newly announced lens is designed for APS-C mirrorless cameras such as the EOS R7, R50, and R100.

The new Sigma 10-18mm F/2.8 DC DN is made for landscape, architectural, events, and lowlight photography. The lens is also marketed for content creators and vloggers looking for wider perspectives in videos.

The Sigma 10-18mm F/2.8 DC DN is also available for Sony E-mount, Fujifilm X-mount, and Leica L-mount. The new lens is made in a single factory in Aizu, Japan.

Key lens features

The Sigma 10-18mm F/2.8 DC DN Contemporary is compatible with all Canon APS-C mirrorless cameras. The lens will work with Canon EOS R full-frame cameras but with a significant crop. The new lens is not compatible with the older Canon DSLR or EOS M cameras.

Sigma claims that this new lens is the lightest and smallest F2.8 ultra-wide lens available. The 10-18mm F/2.8 DC DN weighs 270 grams and has a length of 2.8 inches. The compact size and weight make this lens perfect for vlogging and content creation. Videographers will also find it easy to use the new lens with tripods and gimbals because of the lightweight and compact design.

The F/2.8 maximum aperture on the new Sigma 10-18mm makes it ideal for lowlight photography and covering indoor events such as concerts. The ultra-wide field of view with the large maximum aperture will be useful for photographers shooting landscapes, architecture, and even astrophotography.

Sigma says that the lens was designed to minimize focus breathing with the composition staying consistent when switching from close focus to infinity. The design also incorporates weather sealing making the lens dust and splashproof.

The Sigma 10-18mm F/2.8 DC DN Contemporary carries a 4-year warranty in the US when purchased via an authorized dealer.

User reviews

The earlier versions of the lens for Sony and Fujifilm received good reviews from photographers. Many have praised Sigma for the compact design and overall performance of the lens. It may not be as sharp as the Tamron 11-20mm F/2.8 but it certainly is one of the better-performing lenses based on image quality.

The autofocus on the new lens has also been commended for its speed and accuracy. One reviewer noted that minimizing focus breathing makes the lens ideal for video work.

The Sigma 10-18 F/2.8 DC DN Contemporary retails for $659 and will be available this month. You can read more about the lens here.