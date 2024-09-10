Nikon unveils the Nikkor Z 50mm F1.4

Nikon just revealed the 45th lens in its mirrorless lens lineup with the Nikkor Z 50mm F/1.4. The company claims that this new lens offers excellent performance without breaking the bank.

Nikon already has the popular 50mm F/1.8S and the top-tier 50mm F/1.2S for the Z-mount. With the Nikkor Z 50mm F/1.4, Nikon completes its lineup of nifty fifty lenses.

The Nikkor Z 50mm F/1.4 retails for $499.95 and is now available for pre-order at Adorama and B&H.

Key features of the Z 50mm F/1.4

The new lens, being 50mm, can be used to cover a variety of photography applications from taking street and travel photos to portraiture and events. The standard 50mm field of view is similar to what a person sees, making framing shots fairly easy. The resulting photos also feel very natural to the viewer.

The fast F/1.4 maximum aperture offers great low-light performance, allowing more light into the sensor when shooting indoors. The large aperture also creates beautiful out-of-focus elements which helps subjects stand out in photos.

One of the biggest selling points of the Nikkor Z 50mm F/1.4 is value for money. Nikon says that the new lens delivers superior optical performance with minimal chromatic aberrations.

The 50mm F/1.4 uses a stepping motor for fast and quiet focusing. The lens has also been designed to minimize focus breathing when focusing, making the lens ideal for video work.

The Nikkor Z 50mm F/1.4 features weather sealing allowing photographers to use the lens without the need to worry about dust and drips ruining the lens. The lens pairs well with Nikon Z cameras that also have weather sealing.

The lens is also fairly compact, measuring 86.5mm and weighing in at 420 grams. It makes it easy to carry around and should feel great when shooting handheld.

Should I buy this lens?

A 50mm prime is a necessity for any photographer. The compact, lightweight, and fast fifty lenses are often the go-to option for many shooters as it can be used in a number of applications from street photos to portraits and events.

The Nikkor Z 50mm F/1.4 is a nice middle ground between the Z 50mm F/1.8 and the expensive F/1.2. The new 50mm F/1.4 offers better image quality and low-light performance than the F/1.8. It is also much more portable than the F/1.2, making it the perfect one-lens solution.

If you don’t have a 50mm right now, the Nikkor Z 50mm F/1.4 will be a great lens to have. We will surely be ordering this lens too.