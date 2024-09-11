Canon C80 Announcement: Price, Release Date and Where to Buy

We reported last week on the appearance of a new Canon cinema camera at Amsterdam’s IBC 2024 event, and now just a week later the Canon C80 announcement has come around. Boasting a suite of useful features within a compact body, this successor to the C70 is set to be a darling among Canon content creators. So if you’re not in Amsterdam and want to get your hands on the C80, here’s everything you need to know.

Canon C80 Release Date

The Canon C80 was announced on the 9th September 2024, with a simple and efficient press release which we’ll discuss later. What most videographers and cinematographers were concerned with was when they could expect to see the new C80.

The Canon C80 release date is in November, with some websites specifying the 28th November, putting it about 11 weeks away. As mentioned, Canon’s IBC stall is set to publicly display the new camera for those interested, so you can get hands-on with the compact Canon camera before public release. IBC runs from the 13th to the 16th September, giving you a whole weekend.

With the Canon R1 also set to launch in November, it’s looking to be a busy month for the camera company. With more projects in the pipeline, including the distant potential of a handheld vlogging camera, don’t expect them to slow down…

Canon C80 Price

The Canon C80 has a listed RRP of $5,499, putting it on equal footing with the C70’s launch price. For that money, you get a 6K full-frame sensor with Canon’s more up-to-date RF lens mount system, as well as dual-pixel CMOS autofocus. In other words, the C80 is an ultra-compact cinema camera, compressing another Canon camera such as the C400 into a more comfortably-sized body. Here’s the press release:



London, UK, 09 September 2024 – Canon Europe today announces the highly anticipated EOS C80, a groundbreaking RF mount cinema camera poised to revolutionise filmmaking and live production. Building upon the legacy of the acclaimed EOS R5 C and EOS C70, the EOS C80 seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with a compact and ergonomic design, empowering professionals to capture cinematic visuals with greater ease. This latest addition to Canon's esteemed EOS R System boasts an array of advanced features meticulously crafted to meet the evolving demands of today's visual storytellers. Implementing the latest top-of-the-range full frame stacked BSI sensor The EOS C80 makes a statement as Canon's second cinema EOS camera to feature the revolutionary backside illuminated (BSI) stacked CMOS sensor, first unveiled in the EOS C400 earlier this year. This cutting-edge sensor unlocks the potential for stunning full frame 6K capture with 16 stops of dynamic range, delivering exceptional sensitivity with minimal noise for truly breathtaking footage. Filmmakers can effortlessly adapt to varying lighting conditions with the EOS C80’s innovative triple base ISO of 800 / 3200 / 12,8001, ensuring optimal image quality in any environment. For ultimate flexibility, an intelligent auto-switching mode seamlessly transitions between these base ISO levels to keep pace with dynamic scenes, such as news segments or live sports events. The EOS C80 integrates Canon's renowned Dual Pixel CMOS AF II technology, now enhanced with advanced autofocus capabilities to provide unparalleled precision and responsiveness. With pin-sharp face, eye, and head tracking, as well as newly developed body and animal tracking, the camera ensures the subject remains in focus no matter how complex the shot. Familiar but improved design and professional grade connectivity Mirroring the compact and familiar form of the acclaimed EOS C70, the EOS C80 elevates the user experience with refined ergonomics making it especially useful for handheld use and rigging to gimbals and drones. A redesigned and removeable top handle provides improved comfort, while a new multi-function shoe expands the range of compatible audio accessories. In addition, the camera introduces a brighter LCD panel which offers better visibility when used outdoors as well as an improved joystick design closer to the thumb for enhanced ease-of-use. The EOS C80 is the latest camera in the Cinema EOS System to support Canon's PL to RF mount adapter. This innovation opens a world of creative possibilities, granting filmmakers access to an extensive library of industry standard PL mount cinema lenses including support for Cooke /i TechnologyTM metadata. Canon understands the critical importance of seamless workflows in today's fast-paced production environments. The EOS C80 excels in this regard, offering robust built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for effortless file transfer, remote camera control, IP streaming, and streamlined collaboration on set. Real-time lens metadata and distortion data capture/ output unlocks unprecedented workflow efficiency and creative control for VFX and virtual production. Immersive storytelling is now possible thanks to integrated VR capabilities, optimised for use with Canon's revolutionary RF 5.2mm F2.8L Dual Fisheye Lens. Higher quality recording formats The EOS C80 empowers filmmakers to capture their vision with unparalleled fidelity and flexibility, offering a range of professional recording formats and high frame rates to meet the demands of any production. Supporting 12-bit Cinema RAW Light of up to 6K 30p, Canon’s latest offering also features new MP4 video formats such as XF-AVC S and XF-HEVC S. These options deliver exceptional oversampled 4K 4:2:2 10-bit image quality with manageable file sizes, streamlining workflows from production to post. All recording formats benefit from detailed metadata and structured filenames, ensuring seamless organisation and efficient editing. A new era for Canon’s Cinema EOS range Designed to empower filmmakers of today and tomorrow, this groundbreaking camera seamlessly blends the best of its predecessors with a suite of cutting-edge features. More than just a camera, the EOS C80 is a gateway to limitless possibilities and will elevate the creativity of any production. Source: Canon



Canon C80 Pre Order and Where to Buy

In order to secure your own Canon C80 upon release, you’ll want to get your pre order in sooner rather than later. Thankfully, there’s a suitable range of retailers already offering you the chance. Here are the currently listed pre order outlets:

Where to Buy the Canon C80 USA

American filmmakers have the benefit of a few different storefronts to pick up the C80. Here are the currently listed pre orders:

Where to Buy the Canon C80 UK

The Canon C80 is currently only listed with Wex Photo Video - one of the UK’s largest camera chains - at present. We’ll update this list should that change.

Where to Buy the Canon C80 Canada

For those in Canada, you have a mildly slimmer list of retailers to choose from:

Will you be picking up the Canon C80? This new lightweight cinema camera for RF mount shows hefty promise, and we’re somewhat tempted to book a ticket to Amsterdam to see it for ourselves. We won’t have too long a wait after to get our own, and we can greet 2025 with a new versatile but cinematic camera rig.