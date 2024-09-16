Samsung S25 leaked images potentially show only small changes design-wise

We recently reported on the leaked specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S25, which isn’t slated to release for another few months at least. We know it’s on the way, however, as recent leaks have highlighted. And despite some hefty improvements reported to have been implemented, the design of Samsung’s flagship smartphone is remaining fairly unchanged.

Smartphone leaker Ice Universe highlighted the reported dimensions for the new Samsung smartphone and shared a few designs:

The Samsung S25 Ultra is rumored to be 162.8mm x 77.6mm x 8.2mm, meaning the S24 Ultra is thicker, wider and shorter - though not by much. This would suggest that previous leaks were correct in claiming that the S25 and S25 Ultra would be the first to round the corners of the Samsung Galaxy range. This would make for a more comfortable handheld feel whilst also accommodating the large AMOLED screen mentioned in the leaks. The thinness has also been referred to before, and these dimensions would corroborate previous leaks. The S25 Ultra is also set to have a 6.9” screen, which would be accommodated in the height and width listed here (diagonally, of course).

It’s not the most substantial of leaks, but the millimeters of difference between smartphones are often the difference between a comfortable handset and an uncomfortable one.