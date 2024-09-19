DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Sensor vs Insta360 Ace Pro: How Do They Differ?

With today’s formal announcement of the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, the action camera market has grown yet again. With more and more options on the market, it can be hard to determine which specific model is best for you - and how quickly it could become outmoded. But even with rumors of an Insta360 Ace Pro 2 on the horizon, is the original Ace Pro still able to compete?

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro & Insta360 Ace Pro Sensor Size

There are two main considerations when it comes to camera sensors: the physical size of the sensor’s resolution. The former determines the light-reading capabilities of the sensor, whilst the latter determines detail.

In the case of sensor size, the two cameras are matched, both sporting a 1/1.3” CMOS sensor. The Ace Pro’s was co-developed by Leica - as were the optics - for a high-quality finish. Though we haven’t got our hands on the Osmo Action 5 Pro, initial reports would suggest similarly excellent low-light performance to the Ace Pro.

Resolution, on the other hand, is a different story - and perhaps the crown doesn’t go to whom you’d expect. The Ace Pro, despite approaching a whole year old, still has the larger sensor resolution. At 48MP, it is 8 million pixels larger than the resolution equivalent of the Osmo Action 5 Pro. This, consequently, leads to the Ace Pro being capable of 8K video at 24FPS, whereas the Osmo Action 5 Pro can only recording in 4K 120FPS.

Given that these two action cameras retail at the same price, the assumption would be that the Ace Pro is the clear winner - but there are some caveats. The Insta360 model employs AI to upscale it’s video, so it isn’t necessarily “true” 8K. The Osmo Action 5 Pro also uses AI for noise reduction, but not to the same extent as the Insta360 model.

On paper, the verdict regarding the difference between the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro and the Insta360 Ace Pro sensor would suggest that the latter is the better camera, despite over a year extra development on the Osmo Action 5 Pro. But there’s plenty more at play when it comes to using an action camera: from battery life to price, you’ll have plenty to consider before picking up either of these action cameras.