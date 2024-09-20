Hasselblad launches the XCD 20-35mm F/3.2-4.5 E wide zoom lens

Hasselblad adds a new ultra-wide zoom to its lineup of lenses for the X-system medium format cameras. The new XCD 20-35mm F/3.2-4.5 E is the brand’s first ultra-wide zoom and only the second zoom overall in its X-system after the XCD 35-75mm F/3.5-4.5.

We previously covered the rumor about Hasselblad launching a new ultra-wide and correctly predicted that the lens would have a focal length of 20-35mm. This new Hasselblad lens matches Fuji’s medium format zoom lens for the GFX cameras.

The XCD 20-35mm F/3.2-4.5 E is the first lens in Hasselblad’s new XCD E series. The company says that the “E” stands for Excellence and represents the top level of optical performance in the XCD lens lineup. The new lens features internal focusing and comprises 16 optical elements in 12 groups. The lens includes three aspherical elements.

The new ultra-wide zoom lens gives the widest field of view and is equivalent to 16-27mm on full frame. The XCD 20-35mm F/3.2-4.5 E has a minimum working distance of 0.32m. The lens maintains the widest aperture of F/3.2 up to 24mm.

Being an ultra-wide, the new lens is perfect for landscapes, interiors, and environmental portraits. The sample landscape photos provided by Hasselblad look sharp and vibrant, living up to the “E” badge.

The XCD 20-35mm F/3.2-4.5 E has an all-metal construction and includes a matching metal hood. According to the company, the lens features a streamlined design and offers an exceptional user experience. The lens features the “H” logo engraved on the focus and zoom ring. A Hasselblad nameplate is also on the barrel with the “V” insignia.

The XCD 20-35mm F/3.2-4.5 E has a suggested retail price of $5,929 in the US and €6,729 in Europe. You can pre order the lens from B&H right here!