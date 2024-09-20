New Insta360 Leak Gives us First Details on the Link 2

In a flurry of camera releases from DJI and GoPro, Insta360 has remained comparatively quiet: whilst we’ve had some leaks and rumors regarding cameras like the Ace Pro 2, the company themselves have kept quiet. But now, with leaks regarding the new Insta360 Link 2, we have our first details on this new high-end webcam.

Thanks to leaker @Quadro_News, we have our initial insight into the Insta360 Link 2’s features. Across a series of posts, he details all of the various improvements and additions to the Link 2:

Source: @Quadro_News on Twitter



This is a fairly hefty leak, but what in particular is new in the Insta360 Link 2?

Insta360 Link 2 Specs

From these specs alone, it would be convenient to believe that the Link 2 hasn’t actually upgraded: with the same video capabilities, sensor size and lens; the initial specifications are fairly minimal. But as the leak goes on to detail, the additions are less tangible in numbers but in overall functionality.

Starting with the autofocus, the new Phase Detection AF system is closer to what’s used on full-fledged cameras: focusing more sharply and with minimal blur. Given the f/1.8 aperture, improvements to this will create sharper, better-looking webcam footage. At the same time, you can set custom boundaries and tracking distances to ensure the webcam stops and starts focusing on you when you want it. Thanks to a new AI-based algorithm and built-in gimbal, the Link 2 follows you no matter the framing.

Speaking of, the Link 2 comes with a compatible tripod, that can easily rotate the webcam into vertical filming for social media. And with optimized low-light performance as well as true-to-life High Dynamic Range, you can rest assured that you video content - be it livestreams, shortform or long-form recording - will look great.

But what about audio? Implementing AI in its noise reduction features means that the single microphone used in the Link 2 will seemingly be much more versatile. 3 modes - Quiet, Crowded and Streaming - enable you to customize your audio levels, whilst maintaining high quality. And if talking isn’t your thing, you can control the camera with a series of programmed gestures.

Overall, we’re very excited to see this new iteration of webcam from Insta360 - but what about a release date? Though the leak doesn’t specify, the sheer volume of information points to a release sooner rather than later. We’d place our bets on late October for the Insta360 Link 2 release date, but we’re not betting the family farm on it. Insta360 have had a slurry of leaks of late, so there are a number of products that could come first. We’ll keep you updated with all the latest on this promising new webcam.