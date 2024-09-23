DJI Mavic 4 Spotted in Public: Is an Announcement on the Way?

We reported not long ago on the DJI Mavic 4, with a scattering of rumors and leaks to back up our predictions. But with no formal word from DJI on the potential Mavic 4 release date, leaks - including recent reports - are all we have to go on.

Today’s leak comes via @JasperEllens, who reported the first (albeit broken) look at the Mavic 4. Now it seems the drone has been spotted in public, folded on top of a camera rig in China:

Source: Jasper Ellens

Taped up and folded up, the drone isn’t entirely visible - but it looks to be the Mavic 4. With the new spherical camera, which looks similar to that of the Mavic 3 Pro (which can actually be seen in the image), it appears to be mounted on a much more flexible gimbal for more versatile angling. That gimbal also looks to be a bit sturdier, to avoid high winds or other interference ruining the shot.

Given the complexity of this rig, with what looks like a Sony A7 of some variety, a Mavic 3 Pro as mentioned, and another full-frame camera all used in conjunction with the Mavic 4; this is likely someone filming comparison footage: aiming to get the same shot on four systems to compare. This may mean that the Mavic 4 implements a new Micro 4/3 sensor or new internal components, which would warrant direct comparison to the Mavic 3 Pro’s - though equally, the comparison would be worth seeing. More pressingly, it highlights someone creating content with the new drone.

As with other recent drone releases, DJI tends to give their products to camera influencers early, so that first impressions can be online within the day of announcement. The timeline on these videos can vary, especially since the content creator's circle surrounding cameras have a naturally heavy focus on stylish post-production, but they also need to have the product finalized before handing them out. In other words, the DJI Mavic 4 release date could be fast approaching.

Response to the leak has been interesting, with many DJI fans keenly interested in the new camera layout. Speculation is rampant, with some putting elements like LIDAR (3D modeling technology) on their wishlists, whilst others simply appreciate the possibilities of a better-articulating gimbal. But until we get concrete details from DJI, there’s not much to go on.

Overall, we’re no closer to understanding the full scope of the DJI Mavic 4. But leaks may gradually increase in frequency as we approach a formal announcement - which we still hope to be before the end of 2024.