One of Sony’s Most Powerful Cameras is On Sale for $500 Off

We’re not huge fans of talking about the “best” camera on Imaging Resource: with such a diverse range of products on the market, there’s not going to be a unit that fulfills every single requirement. Even higher-end cameras like the Sony A7RV or Canon R1 have the disadvantage of a high price, which can be hard to justify. But with today’s deal at Amazon, there’s a major balm to that.

The Sony A7RV, not to be confused with the as-yet-unannounced A7V, is currently discounted at Amazon. Though a 13% discount doesn’t sound like much, it equates to $500 off the regular price of this high-end full-frame camera - and that’s across the board. Amazon offers a number of bundles, including pairings with a vertical grip or with an array of G Master lenses, and the discount applies to them all. As such, you can pick up the A7RV at the following price points:

Boasting an immense 60.1MP sensor, the A7RV is a beast for high-resolution photography. Released in late 2022, the camera boasts the latest in AI autofocus technology and has exceptional subject tracking. The BIONZ XR image processing engine offers up to 8x more processing power than previous mirrorless models, and boasts great color accuracy and dynamic range. The A7RV also offers 4K recording at 60p and can oversample from 8K to provide increased sharpness and detail. 10-bit 4:2:2 internal recording ensures rich color profiles, making it easier for post-production editing. Factor that in with the discount listed above, and the A7RV is well worth picking up today.

This deal is on Amazon for a limited time, and doesn’t extend to other sites at present, so if you want to pick up this powerful mirrorless camera, make sure to do it while stocks last!