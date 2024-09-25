Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen4 Processor

Though the Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones are getting closer to release, we’re still in an information drought from official sources. Having to contend with leaks and speculation alone makes saying anything concrete about the potential of the new S25 and S25 Ultra. However, this week we’ve gotten closer to valid information thanks to a leak from synthetic testing site Geekbench.

The site, which specializes in testing CPU performance in a controlled environment, has what appear to be specifications for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor that will be used in the S25 Ultra. Spotted by scooper @tarunvats33 on Twitter, we have our best lead on the performance potential of the high-end smartphone:

Though these tests aren’t the be-all and end-all of processor performance, they give a general indication of how CPUs perform against one another. In single-core performance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 scored an impressive 3,069, with a multi-core score of 9,080. Compared to the A18 chip found in the iPhone 16 range, which scored 3,091 and 7,129 respectively, this is a major boost (though the single-core performance on A18 is marginally higher. This leak also seemingly confirms that the Gen 4 CPU will continue to use the 6+2 core structure: if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it, we suppose.

The Geekbench page also seemingly confirms that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will have 12GB of RAM, which is far more than that of the iPhone 16. Given the hefty performance capabilities of the smartphone, which is being touted for everything from high-end photo editing to gaming, this is a hefty set of prospective specs. Bear in mind that none of this is set in stone, however: Geekbench scores aren’t definitive, and they don’t actually capture real-time performance data, so we’ll have to wait for Samsung to formally release the phone to say anything for certain.

We still have some time to go before the Samsung Galaxy S25 release date, but the drip-feed of information is steadily increasing. Though we doubt we’ll know everything about this smartphone before release, these third-party synthetic tests give us plenty to think about. If these specifications for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 are even remotely accurate, then the S25 Ultra will be a formidable addition