$200 off the Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera with RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens

Canon’s range of mirrorless cameras are among the most well-regarded in the industry, which in part is why the company has the largest camera sales share in the global market. And for good reason: their range of mirrorless systems are a great medley of price and performance - and with today’s deal at B&H Photo Video and Amazon, that value has only gone up.

The Canon R8, one of their flagship cameras, is currently seeing $200 discounts across both B&H Photo Video and Amazon. This 24.2MP camera manages to compress Canon’s great design into a compact frame, whilst still maintaining full-frame light reading capabilities. It is the lightest of Canon’s range, ideal for run-and-gun photographers or those packing it in as a second body. The autofocus, like on all Canon cameras, is exceptional, and you’ll always get the shot you want.

Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera deal - B&H Photo & Video - Amazon

To help with that, both the standalone body and a bundle with a kit lens have seen the discount. At both B&H and Amazon, you can pick up the R8 with an RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 lens for just $1,499. At Amazon, this discount extends even further: allowing you to bundle the 24-50mm with a 14-35mm f/4 L lens for $2,898, or the 24-50mm with 70-200mm f/4 L for $3,098. This gives you exceptional versatility whether this is your first or simply your latest Canon camera purchase.

So if you’re looking for an exceptional all-rounder Canon camera, for either videography or photography, the R8 is well worth investing in - especially at this low price. With multiple deals and multiple retailers to choose from, you’re sure to secure your discounted model!