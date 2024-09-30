Possible DJI Mavic 4 Leak Points to Bigger Battery & Longer Flight Time

We’ve reported previously on the DJI Mavic 4, which could be hitting shelves before the end of 2024. Having been spotted in public recently, it seems that content is being prepared, as well as necessary legal loopholes, for an imminent release date. And with the latest leak giving us the product label - and some particulars of the new drone - that seems likelier than ever.

The leak comes to us via @JasperEllens, who has been covering the various Mavic 4 leaks. He posted a collation of previous scoops, including the image of the Mavic 4 in disrepair, but also new FCC labels that he firmly believes are that of the Mavic 4:

"I am positive this is the #Mavic4 FCC registration. We see a bigger battery, indicating flight time improvements and a #double registration like previous Cine and Pro versions. DJI is trying to hide the FCC names but it doesn't matter. Hello #Mavic4."

Source: @JasperEllens on Twitter

As Ellens says, the images here suggest improvements to battery life and, consequently, flight time. The 6471mAh battery would put it as around 1500mAh better than the Mavic 3, which could mean significant gains in flight life if the rest of the components are similarly svelte. Of course, there is the outside chance these drone FCC labels are for other products, either updates to existing lineups or new drones entirely, but given the other leaks surrounding the Mavic 4 we’re inclined to agree. As with other recent DJI drone releases, a short social media teaser will predate a formal release, so keep an eye on the official DJI Twitter feeds, as well as Ellens’ unofficial one.

As we grow closer to the Mavic 4 release date, leaks will become more prevalent: the more people involved, the harder it is to keep secret. We’ll be keeping abreast of all the current rumors and speculation, to see how the Mavic 4 is shaping up - but already we have some interesting insights into what this drone could be.