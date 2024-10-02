Leica releases firmware update for the Q3 43, fixing several bugs

The Leica Q3 43 has received its first firmware update barely a week after its release. The new software update fixes a major issue with the camera.

According to the release notes, Leica Q3 43 firmware version 2.0.5 implements a protective function to prevent the possible overwriting of existing shots and fix bugs in the firmware. The patch notes did not state which bugs were being fixed by the update.

The new firmware adds a function that prevents possible overwriting of existing photos.

Based on the notes, it seems that the Leica Q3 43 using the release day firmware had an issue where the camera would continue shooting even when the memory card was already full. This meant that the camera would overwrite previous photos instead of stopping when reaching full capacity.

This is a major issue with the camera’s software and could potentially result in a lot of lost images. Photographers don’t habitually check on the storage or photos and only stop shooting when the memory card is full. It is a good thing that Leica deployed a patch to fix the issue.

The firmware update can be installed via the Leica Fotos app or by downloading the file to the memory card from the website. The release notes also include instructions on how to install the new update.

Users should not be alarmed when firmware updates are released by manufacturers soon after a camera is launched. Most gadgets, including cameras, have regular firmware updates to fix issues or improve features. Day one patches are very common in smartphones and should be commonplace in mirrorless cameras moving forward. Getting regular updates is a sign that the company cares for its products and users.